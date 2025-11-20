Sixers’ Joel Embiid will miss his sixth straight game with knee injury

MILWAUKEE — Joel Embiid will miss his sixth consecutive game when the 76ers face the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey is listed as probable with a right quadriceps contusion. But Paul George will return after missing Wednesday’s 121-112 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Thursday’s contest will mark the fifth straight game Embiid has missed with right knee injury management. He also missed Nov. 9’s 111-108 home loss to the Detroit Pistons because he doesn’t play on back-to-back nights to rest his left knee.

Embiid, who has no structural damage to his right knee, has been listed as day-to-day. The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder has already missed eight of the Sixers’ 14 games because of his knee ailments. He is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 23.3 minutes.

Maxey is dealing with a quad injury after finishing with 24 points, nine assists, and three steals in Wednesday’s loss. Meanwhile, George had the night off due to not playing in back-to-backs. The forward (left knee injury management) made his season debut in Monday’s 110-108 home victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Adem Bona (sprained right ankle), Kelly Oubre Jr. (sprained left knee), and Hunter Silas (G League two-way assignment) will also miss Thursday’s game.

The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo (left adductor strain), Kevin Porter Jr. (meniscus surgery in right knee), Taurean Prince (neck surgery), and Alex Antetokounmpo (G League two-way assignment). Gary Harris (illness) is questionable.