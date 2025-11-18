Sixers’ Paul George pleased to return to court after ‘long journey’ back from knee surgery: ‘There were so many emotions’

When Paul George received an opening-minute pass from Tyrese Maxey and let the three-pointer fly from the right wing, his stoic backpedaling as the ball splashed through the net did not exactly convey his actual feelings.

“I watched it, and there were so many emotions inside,” George later recalled. “There were zero emotions outside. Honestly, I was just trying to focus on just the game and staying locked in and engaged, but it felt great to make the first shot.”

Monday was far from the first time George has retaken the floor after a months-long injury recovery. But he used the words “rusty” and “rewarding” to describe his first NBA game action since early March, when he totaled nine points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 21 minutes of the 76ers’ 110-108 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

“It was a long journey,” George said from his locker following the Sixers’ win against George’s former team. “A lot of ups and downs. A lot of hiccups. But felt good to finally get back out there.”

Clippers coach Ty Lue — who is more than familiar with George’s game and injury history — quipped before Monday’s tipoff that he “just [hopes George is] not himself tonight.” Yet it would be unreasonable to expect a 35-year-old George to immediately return to All-Star form following July arthroscopic knee surgery — and while limited to roughly five-minute stints at the beginning of each quarter.

It took George less than 60 seconds to record his first block, rebound, and points of the season. Sixers coach Nick Nurse said he considered running plays specifically for George, but instead opted to see what opportunities the 6-foot-8 wing would organically discover in a revamped offensive scheme that emphasizes pace and passing.

George went 2-of-9 from the field, an indicator of that rust. Yet Nurse appreciated George’s commitment to rebounding and instantly slinging the ball ahead in transition — like in the second quarter, when he found a streaking Quentin Grimes, who drew a foul. The lack of offensive rhythm, George said, could be attributed to pushing to regain his game-level cardio and conditioning in those abbreviated stints.

“Before you know it, five minutes is up and then getting subbed out,” George said. “I’ve always kind of let the game come to me. I thought today I was a little rushed, trying to make the most of that five minutes every quarter. A lot of possessions were kind of uncomfortable from just how I play.”

The internal reviews for George were higher on defense, the end of the floor where Nurse was more eager to observe George’s impact. George said he rolled through a mental checklist, clocking that he could slide his feet, stay in front of ballhandlers, and “just fly around.” In the third quarter, for instance, George elevated to block a John Collins floater and pinned the ball to the side of his body.

“Right away,” George said, “it was like, “All right, I’m ready for this. I can move. I can react. I can play physical. I can beat the guy to his spot. I can rebound.”

Monday’s outing marked George’s latest comeback in a decorated career interrupted by various injuries. In his first season with the Sixers, he battled multiple knee issues — plus a finger injury that eventually required painkilling injections in order to play — before being shut down after 41 games.

Then came a “freak accident” during an offseason workout, restarting George’s recovery timeline after knee surgery.

Though George had been practicing with the Sixers for about a month, his left quadriceps muscle “was just weak from being shut down for so long,” he said. George went through a strengthening program targeting that muscle, with extra reps on the left side of squats and leg extensions. He said he had a “huge breakthrough” a few days ago, when the measurable data on his left quad finally matched his right.

“That was kind of the stamp,” George said, “to go along with how I felt on court and to be clinically cleared.”

From here, George and the Sixers’ medical team will monitor how his body tolerated Monday’s workload. The Sixers already have evidence that long-term injury recovery does not always occur in a straight line.

Joel Embiid missed his fourth consecutive game Monday with right knee injury management, even amid a cautious plan with minutes restrictions and scheduled absences to aid his left knee that has undergone multiple surgeries. Jared McCain, who missed nearly 11 months after knee and thumb surgeries, has not scored a point in four games since his return earlier this month.

And there are legitimate questions about George’s ability to ever rekindle his perennial All-Star production, or if he will be more of a veteran role player with this iteration of the Sixers’ roster. After signing a max contract as the NBA’s most coveted free agent during the 2024 offseason, George struggled to get by defenders in his first season in Philly. He averaged 16.2 points — his lowest scoring average over a full season in more than a decade — along with 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 steals.

When asked about his role at media day in late September, George said, “I do think I still got a lot of game in me.” Following Monday’s game, George added he hopes his offensive creation can take some pressure off Maxey, who amassed another 39 points and six assists in 41 minutes against the Clippers. But George also recognizes teammates, such as Grimes and rookie VJ Edgecombe, also can put the ball on the floor and make plays for a Sixers squad that is off to a surprising 8-5 start and exited Monday ranked seventh in the NBA in offensive efficiency (117.8 points per 100 possessions).

“That’s really why our team is special and so versatile,” George said. “So [I’m] just trying to fit into what the guys are doing now.”

George, though, still holds gravitas within the Sixers locker room. Fellow veteran Andre Drummond called him “very smart” on both ends of the floor. Maxey praised George’s defensive presence. And Edgecombe said sharing the floor with George for the first time brought out his “inner child” who was a “big fan” of his while growing up in the Bahamas.

“I wanted him to get going early,” Edgecombe said of George. “At least feel the ball, feel the flow of the game.”

By crunch time, though, George had a towel draped over his shoulders while standing with teammates to watch the final possession unfold. When the Clippers’ James Harden missed two potential game-winning three-pointers, George lifted his arms into the air in celebration.

Finishing the game on the bench illustrated how much reacclimation remains for George. But making his season debut — and that first shot — was a start.

“It felt great to finally play basketball again,” George said.