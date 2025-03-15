Center of chaos: If the Sixers can’t quit Joel Embiid, they’ll forever remain in free fall

The 76ers are in disarray.

They’re is in this state due to still counting on Joel Embiid. And it’s becoming obvious that he can’t be counted on.

Advertisement

Every decision the Sixers make is to better complement their transcendent star. But the 2023 MVP and seven-time All-Star hasn’t been healthy when needed most. So year after year, the Sixers’ best moves go to waste.

Yet the Sixers keep signing veterans to lucrative contracts, giving out extensions, and making trades believing the next time will be different. That has led to Gerald Henderson Jr., Ersan İlyasova, JJ Redick, Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Dwight Howard, PJ Tucker and James Harden all passing through the organization. Paul George is the latest in that long line of veteran stars.

The Sixers also surrounded Embiid with a steady flow of spot-up shooters before feeling they needed tough defensive-minded players around him to excel at bully ball. And this offseason, they loaded up with distinctive veterans with the hope of creating a championship presence.

» READ MORE: The Sixers’ season is already an unsalvageable disaster. It’s time to tank.

But in addition to being frequently injured, Embiid has consistently been out of shape. Which is yet another reason why there’s still no championship in sight.

And Embiid is, once again, sidelined.

This time, the 7-foot-2, 280-pounder is out for the remainder of the season with left knee injury management. It’s no coincidence that injury coincided with the Sixers’ worst season since finishing with a franchise second-worst record of 10-72 during the 2015-16 campaign.

On Friday, a stripped-down version of the Sixers suffered a 112-100 loss to the Indiana Pacers at the Wells Fargo Center. They fought hard, and held a 12-point first-quarter cushion. Sixers two-way point guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. paced the Sixers with a career-high 24 points. Adem Bona added 16 points to go with nine rebounds, two steals, and a block. And Guerschon Yabusele, the only Sixer rotation player who played, finished with five points and a career-high 15 rebounds. But this Sixers squad, which suited up just eight players, was bound to wear down in a must-lose game.

Three-time All-Star Pascal Siakam finished with a game-high 27 points for the Pacers (37-28). Tyrese Haliburton, a two-time All-Star, added 14 points and a game-high 10 assists.

The loss dropped the Sixers to 22-44 and into a tie with the Brooklyn Nets for the league’s fifth-worst record with 16 games remaining. They have lost three straight and 17 of their last 20 games.

Piling up losses is a good thing for a squad looking to keep their top-6 protected first-round pick as way to bolster a team in a huge financial bind.

The Sixers don’t have available cap space to add high-priced difference makers next season with $144.7 million tied up in Embiid ($55.2 million), George ($51.6 million), and Tyrese Maxey ($37.9 million).

That’s nothing.

The Sixers have more than $578.7 million invested in the Big Three over the next several seasons. Based on Embiid and George’s injury histories and this season’s declining play, those contracts could set the Sixers back five to 10 seasons.

» READ MORE: Sixers signing forward Oshae Brissett to a 10-day contract

That’s why the Sixers are in all-out tank mode and hunting for a budding young star in this year’s draft.

Let’s assume for a moment the Sixers get the third pick in the draft and use it to select Ace Bailey. An elite shooter standing at 6-10, the 18-year-old would be a solid fit.

What would be the expectations for him? Would they trying to win a championship with as a real contributor? Or would he be looked upon as a role player?

Stunting Bailey’s growth as a fourth option or role player could harm his career. He’s the type of player that needs to be heavily involved in the Sixers’ offense. If not, he could be another failed lottery pick, the second-coming of Markelle Fultz.

Expectations come with an early slot in the NBA lottery. Players of that ilk need to be developed and put in roles that will expedite their growth. The best way to do that is put them on the court.

The easiest way the Sixers can ensure that for their top pick is moving on from Embiid, something many will argue they needed to do several seasons ago. And while this is what would be best for a prospective lottery pick, it’s also what would be best for the Sixers. It’s bigger than just developing a draft pick with the hope of making him a face of the franchise.

The Sixers can’t keep doing the same thing season after season and expect a different result.