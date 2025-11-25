Joel Embiid, Paul George to miss Sixers’ NBA Cup matchup with Orlando Magic

The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid and Paul George when they face the Orlando Magic in Tuesday night’s NBA Cup game at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The perennial All-Stars were scratched from the game on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

George, who had been listed as probable, is sidelined with a sprained right ankle. Meanwhile, Embiid will miss his eighth consecutive game because of knee injuries. The 2023 MVP was listed as questionable on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

» READ MORE: Tyrese Maxey more concerned about his friend’s health than having Joel Embiid back on the court

This contest will mark the seventh straight game Embiid has missed due to right knee injury management or soreness. He also missed the Sixers’ 111-108 home loss to the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 9 because he doesn’t play on back-to-back nights to rest his left knee.

Embiid, who has no structural damage to his right knee, had been listed as day-to-day. The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder has already missed 10 of the Sixers’ 16 games because of his knee ailments. He is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 23.3 minutes.

George injured his ankle in Sunday’s 127-117 loss to the Miami Heat. The nine-time All-Star had 10 points and five assists in his third game of the season. He missed the first 12 due to recovery from a left knee injury.

The 6-8, 220-pounder is averaging 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and one block in 22.0 minutes.

Two other starters, Kelly Oubre Jr. (sprained left knee) and VJ Edgecombe (left calf tightness), and reserve center Adem Bona (sprained right ankle) will remain sidelined for Tuesday’s game.

» READ MORE: Tyrese Maxey’s impact extends far beyond basketball. Philly is blessed to have him.

As a result, Tyrese Maxey and Dominick Barlow, who started the first two games in place of George, are the Sixers’ only available opening day starters.

The Sixers (9-7) are hoping to secure their first cup victory. They’re 0-2 in East Group B after a 114-105 loss to the Pistons on Nov. 14 at Little Caesars Arena. The Magic (10-8, 2-0) are tied with the Pistons for first place in the group.