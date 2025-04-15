Sixers’ ‘Big Three’ determined to spend more time together, get closer and play better

A full season came and went, and if 76ers forward Paul George didn’t converse with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey on the bench, there was a good chance no one would have remembered they were regarded as a Big Three.

The trio, which was supposed to lead the Sixers to an NBA championship, logged only 15 games together as group because of injuries. As a result, George wants them to spend time together this offseason to build chemistry.

“I think that’s very important,” he said. “We’ve already talked about seeing each other, where we’re going to be this summer. So we’ve already had those conversations about connecting once the season’s over. I think it’s very important.

“I don’t think it’s healthy to go two, three months before seeing each other, regardless of if we’re checking in over the phone. It’s just different seeing each other.”

And he says those meetings don’t have to be focused on basketball. George thinks it’s important for them to just break bread and hang together.

Maxey agrees that it’s important for the trio to build chemistry this offseason.

“I said this at the beginning of the year, like at media day,” he said. “I said, ‘Listen, right now, we’re just names on a paper.’ And that’s a fact. I mean, we’ve got to see how it gets put together, how it doesn’t get put together. Who works with who? Who doesn’t work with who?”

The biggest thing the Sixers have to work on is finding a way to keep George involved while playing alongside Embiid.

Embiid is unusual for this era as a ball-dominant and highly skilled 7-foot-2 center. Today, perimeter players usually dominate the game. There’s no real comparison to playing with a post player of his stature. The adjustment has been challenging for George.

In 18 games with Embiid this season, the nine-time All-Star averaged 14.2 points on 41.2% shooting from the field — including going 35 of 113 (31.0%) on three-pointers — along with 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.1 steals. However, in 23 games without Embiid, George averaged 17.8 points on 44.1% shooting, including going 61 of 155 (39.4%) on threes, along with 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.7 steals.

“I pride myself on being able to play in any situation, whether it’s on the ball, whether it’s off the ball,” the 6-8 forward said. “So it was a learning curve for me to kind of adjust to playing that style. So I’m not surprised about the moments that it didn’t look good.

“Obviously, we have to continue to work this thing out. But you know me, I’m always going to stay optimistic. And again, I think I can play in any situation. So it’s just getting better from this point.”

But in the 15 games that all three played, the Sixers had a disappointing 7-8 record.

“We never really figured it out,” Maxey said.

Nor could they remain healthy.

Embiid played in just 19 games because of an ongoing left knee injury. The 2023 MVP had arthroscopic surgery on Wednesday. George, who played in 41 games, received injections in the left adductor muscle in his groin and his left knee on March 17. And the Sixers officially shut down Maxey on Wednesday because of a sprained right little finger, even though he hadn’t played since March 3. The All-Star point guard played in 52 games.

“I think hopefully everybody can get healthy, everybody can be ready for the start of training camp next year,” Maxey said.

In the meantime, they’re determined to get closer.

“Whenever the case may be, get guys together in the summertime, spend time with each other, and try to hit the ground running and get a good start next year,” Maxey said. “That’s the thing that we can try to plan on and try to use as goals moving forward.”