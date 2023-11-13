Sixers’ Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference player of the week

The 76ers’ Joel Embiid was named the NBA Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday.

He averaged 36.3 points on 51.1% shooting to go along with 12.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 blocks as the Sixers went 4-0 last week.

His highlight was finishing with 48 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists in a 146-128 victory over the Washington Wizards on Nov. 6 at the Wells Fargo Center.

» READ MORE: Inside Sixers: Joel ‘The Process’ Embiid crowns Tyrese ‘The Franchise’ Maxey, and more from an 8-1 start

Advertisement

Embiid showed why he’s the reigning MVP in the third quarter. He scored 29 points on 10-for-10 shooting and made all nine of his foul shots. His 29 points were the most in a quarter in Sixers history. With a comfortable lead, Embiid sat out the fourth quarter.

Monday marked the 12th player of the week honor of his career. Hall of Famer Allen Iverson is the only player with more as a Sixer (20).

Through nine games, Embiid is second in the NBA in scoring (32.4 points per game), seventh in rebounds (11.7), and tied for seventh in blocks (2.1).

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was named Western Conference player of the week.