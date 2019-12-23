BIRMINGHAM, Mich. — Joel Embiid could miss the 76ers’ game Monday night against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
The Sixers center and backup point guard Raul Neto both missed Monday morning’s shootaround at Seaholm High School with illnesses. Neto is listed as probable for the game and Embiid is questionable.
The news comes one day after the Sixers announced that reserve guard Matisse Thybulle will be sidelined indefinitely with a right knee sprain and bone bruise. The rookie will be reevaluated in two weeks.
The statuses of Embiid and Neto for Monday’s game will be determined later in the day.
Embiid, a two-time All-Star, is averaging 23.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks. If he doesn’t play, it would be the seventh game he has missed this season.
He was sidelined Oct. 26 against the Pistons with a sprained right ankle. Then, he served a two-game suspension (Trail Blazers on Nov. 2 and Suns on Nov. 4) for fighting Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. Then he missed the Nov. 13 road game against the Magic due to an overall care plan to keep him healthy for the entire season and postseason. Embiid also missed the Sixers’ Dec. 7 game against the Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center with a bruised left hip. And he missed the Dec. 15 game against the Nets at the Barclays Center with an upper respiratory illness.
The Sixers take a record of 21-10, the fifth-best in the Eastern Conference, into their matchup with Detroit (11-19).
Detroit will be without Reggie Jackson (left lumbar spine stress reaction), Khyri Thomas (right foot surgery), and Christian Wood (left knee bone bruise). Meanwhile, Blake Griffin (flu), Luke Kennard (bilateral knee soreness), and Derrick Rose (left knee soreness) are questionable.
The Pistons have lost four straight games.