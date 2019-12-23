He was sidelined Oct. 26 against the Pistons with a sprained right ankle. Then, he served a two-game suspension (Trail Blazers on Nov. 2 and Suns on Nov. 4) for fighting Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. Then he missed the Nov. 13 road game against the Magic due to an overall care plan to keep him healthy for the entire season and postseason. Embiid also missed the Sixers’ Dec. 7 game against the Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center with a bruised left hip. And he missed the Dec. 15 game against the Nets at the Barclays Center with an upper respiratory illness.