Joel Embiid questionable vs. Trail Blazers; James Harden out again

Joel Embiid could miss the 76ers’ home opener Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers to rest.

The reigning MVP had 34 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks Saturday in a 114-107 victory over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. The six-time All-Star has been “ramping up” his conditioning and played in only one of four preseason games.

Meanwhile, James Harden will remain sidelined as he works on his conditioning to return to competition. The point guard returned to the Sixers on Wednesday after being away for 10 days for what the team called personal reasons. Harden did not accompany the team on the season-opening road trip to Milwaukee and Toronto.

Embiid struggled in Thursday’s season-opening 118-117 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He finished with 24 points on 9-for-21 shooting to go with seven rebounds and six assists and his seven turnovers.

Portland’s Anfernee Simons (right thumb ligament tear) and Ish Wainright (right calf strain) will also miss Sunday’s game at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers are 1-1 under first-year coach Nick Nurse. They swept last season’s two meetings with the Blazers (0-2).

Rookie point guard Scoot Henderson is Portland’s headliner. The third overall pick in June’s draft averages nine points, three rebounds and three assists. Former Sixers Matisse Thybulle and Jerami Grant are also in the Blazers’ starting lineup.

Grant averages 14 points and one steal while Thybulle averages 4 points and a steal.