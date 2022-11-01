Joel Embiid could miss his second consecutive game with what 76ers coach Doc Rivers called “flulike symptoms.”

Embiid is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center after being sidelined in Monday’s victory against Washington at Capital One Arena.

Meanwhile, the Wizards (3-4) will be without Delon Wright (left hamstring strain) and Corey Kispert (left ankle sprain).

Embiid also sat out Friday’s victory against the Toronto Raptors as he rested his right knee. The All-Star center returned Saturday and scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Sixers (4-4) in a victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder is averaging 27.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. He scored a season-high 40 points in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 22.