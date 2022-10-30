WASHINGTON — Joel Embiid is questionable for Monday’s game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena with a non-COVID-19 related illness, the 76ers said.

The All-Star center also sat out Friday’s 112-90 victory against the Toronto Raptors as he rested his right knee. However, he returned Saturday and scored a game-high 25 points in a 114-109 win over the Chicago Bulls.

» READ MORE: Sixers-Bulls takeaways: Doc Rivers coaching through a tough time, James Harden’s late presence, and lack of sustained ball movement

Embiid hit the game-winning, 25-foot three-pointer with 18.1 seconds remaining. On the ensuing possession, he made a defensive play at the rim to alter an opponent’s shot. All that came after he missed a pair of foul shots with 61 seconds remaining in a tie game.

The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder is averaging 27.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. He scored a season-high 40 points in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 22.

» READ MORE: Tyrese Maxey is learning the Sixers need him to be more selfish: ‘Isos are good for you, too’

The Sixers (3-4) have won three of their last four games after the starting the season with three straight losses.

The Wizards (3-2) will face the Boston Celtics on Sunday night at TD Garden before hosting the Sixers on Monday.