Joel Embiid will remain sidelined with sprained ankle for Sixers’ game vs. Houston Rockets

HOUSTON — Joel Embiid will miss his third consecutive game with a sprained right ankle when the 76ers face the Houston Rockets on Friday night at the Toyota Center.

Nicolas Batum will also remain sidelined with a left hamstring strain. Both players’ statuses will be updated ahead of Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

Embiid sprained his ankle in the first quarter of last Friday’s 121-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center. He remained in the game, finishing with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists. During his dominant performance, Embiid grimaced in pain and played with a noticeable limp throughout the rest of the game.

As for Batum, the hope is he will return against Chicago at the United Center. He said on Wednesday that he would play either Friday or Saturday. Batum, who missed the last four games, is averaging 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Embiid missed Monday’s loss to the Miami Heat and Wednesday’s victory over the Orlando Magic on the first two legs of the four-game road trip. The Sixers (21-9) improved to 1-4 in games Embiid has missed after defeating the Orlando Magic, 112-92, Wednesday night at the Kia Center.

The 7-foot-2, 280-pound center is averaging a league-best 35.0 points. He’s fifth in rebounding (11.7) and ninth in blocks (2.0). In addition, he’s averaging a career-best 6.0 assists.

The Rockets are 15-14 and one of the young emerging teams in the NBA under first-year coach Ime Udoka, a former Sixers assistant.