Sixers vs. Raptors takeaways: Joel Embiid reaching Wilt Chamberlain status; Tobias Harris is alive and well

Joel Embiid keeps adding milestones to what could be a historical season.

Tobias Harris is re-emerging as a scoring threat. And as good as Embiid, Harris, and Tyrese Maxey are, the 76ers’ championship hopes could be determined by selfless plays Robert Covington and Danuel House Jr. made.

Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 121-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors Friday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Historic season

Embiid finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds, nine rebounds, and four blocks in what has become an average night for the reigning MVP. That’s because this was his 32nd straight 20-point game, dating back to last season.

Hall of Famers Allen Iverson (57) and Wilt Chamberlain are the only players in franchise history with longer streaks.

Advertisement

But that’s nothing.

Averaging 35.0 points in 34.2 minutes, Embiid is on pace to join Chamberlain as the only NBA players since the 1954-55 season to finish with more points than minutes. Chamberlain averaged 50.4 points in 48.5 minutes for the Philadelphia Warriors during the 1961-62 season.

» READ MORE: Sixers grades: Joel Embiid fights through injury, Tyrese Maxey delivers All-Star performance vs. Raptors

If Embiid played the 48.5 minutes that Chamberlain played, he would be averaging 49.9 points.

On Friday, Embiid started off slowly, but still managed to dominate.

“I think I took two shots in the first six or seven minutes, but I keep mentioning it, mentioned that comment a few times, just let the game come to me,” he said. “I didn’t force anything, even after a few turnovers, slow starts, I didn’t force shots. [It] came to me, and then in the third quarter, I just found a bunch … and made a few shots.”

Harris shows his worth

Harris showed that he’s a legitimate third option when aggressive. The power forward has struggled in the Sixers’ previous 11 games. Some will point to it being a result of not getting the ball while Embiid and Maxey excelled in their hard-to-stop, two-man game.

But in reality, Harris has struggled in large part due to a lack of aggressiveness.

He didn’t have that problem against the Raptors (11-17).

» READ MORE: Inside Sixers: Patrick Beverley’s holiday gift, the legend of Little Caesars Arena, and more

Harris created scoring opportunities by not standing stationary in the corner, waiting for the ball. He moved around and Embiid and Maxey found him. He also got out on the fast break better and crashed the boards.

His 33 points on 12-for-23 shooting were the most points Harris scored since Jan. 25, 2022, nearly two years ago.

“He was great,” Embiid said. “He was decisive. He wasn’t thinking about it. He either had a shot or he drove, quick decisions. When they collapsed he made the right play. That’s how he has to play every night.”

Selfless leaders

House and Covington combined for three points and four rebounds. However, they were both plus-15 while providing stiff defense and being glue guys for the Sixers (20-8).

“I thought House Jr. especially came in and just played really hard,” coach Nick Nurse said. “He was just running hard, rebounding hard, fighting hard. [Covington] started fighting. They weren’t perfect, but at least they raised the level of our fight and our compete.”

House scored the three points. He also had a rebound and an assist in 22 minutes, 59 seconds. Covington had three rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block in 24:06.

» READ MORE: KJ Martin knows the Sixers could trade him. He wants to show them why they shouldn’t.

All this came on a night when Embiid, Harris, and Maxey (33 points) became the first trio of 30-point scorers in franchise history since Hal Greer, Richard Barnett and Dolph Shayes did it for the Syracuse Nationals in 1961.

“They are going to be the ones that are shooting,” Covington said of Embiid, Maxey, and Harris. “You need people that are going to fill in the roles. We know what we bring. We don’t care about scoring.”