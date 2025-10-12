Joel Embiid’s participation in Sixers’ scrimmage a sign of ‘good progression’

WILMINGTON — Jabari Walker did not initially comprehend why the crowd inside Chase Fieldhouse had erupted into boisterous cheers.

“I was like, ‘Wait, hold on. Did something happen?’” the 76ers’ reserve big man thought to himself. “But I’m like, ‘Oh, of course. We’re playing with Embiid.’”

Those who attended Sunday afternoon’s Blue x White scrimmage at the Delaware Blue Coats’ facility received an unexpected treat: The first public glimpse of Joel Embiid partaking in anything resembling live basketball activity since February. And though the timeline remains unclear for Embiid’s real-game return from his latest knee surgery, coach Nick Nurse called Sunday’s showing a “good progression day for him.”

“I was kind of prepared for that [crowd reaction] today,” Nurse said following the scrimmage. “I knew this would be the first time you guys [the media] or the public would have seen him for a long time. …

“And then he went out there and did his thing. He shot the ball well. He scored well. He orchestrated the offense well. I thought he ran pretty good, as well, both directions.”

There were flashes of Embiid’s old self while playing the initial 10 minutes of scrimmage action — with no apparent brace attached to his left knee.

The 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player hit two signature mid-range jumpers, and freely launched an open three-pointer. He and star point guard Tyrese Maxey locked into their dangerous two-man game, unlocking Maxey for a jumper and a layup off the screen. Embiid took his face-up game at rookie Johni Broome before hitting a jumper. He elevated for an open dunk, and landed without visible issue.

It was a brief showcase of what Sixers teammates and staff say they have seen behind closed doors in recent weeks, when Embiid was a regular practice participant including in 5-on-5 “live” action.

Nurse said Thursday that recovery boxes still need to be checked before Embiid gets into a gamelike atmosphere against an opponent, which is why he has not played in any of the Sixers’ three preseason games. But the coach expressed cautious optimism about Embiid’s work Sunday, which also included “lots of running” and a variety of practice drills before fans were permitted inside the building.

Sunday’s scrimmage included some lineup experimentation with Embiid, including playing him alongside fellow big man Adem Bona. That can allow Bona to focus on rim protection and rebounding, and Embiid to open up driving lanes because his outside shooting is a “legitimate offensive weapon that we need to utilize,” Nurse said.

Dominick Barlow, meanwhile, began the game as the starting forward next to Embiid, and said the key to playing off him is to “just move without the basketball, and give him space, and let him be Joel.” Walker, who is also getting his first experience sharing the floor with Embiid, commended his ability to direct teammates to their “comfort spots.”

“He’s so smart, and he knows what he wants,” Walker said. “And he just makes the game easy. … He’s even more of a willing passer than I thought. So far, I love playing with him.”

Sunday also featured a couple clunky moments from Embiid, such as when he was double-teamed near the right wing but the timing was off on a pass intended for rookie VJ Edgecombe. Nurse also described some of the defense sequences as scattered, because of how teammates must react when Embiid picks up cutters.

“It just needs to be tightened up a little bit,” Nurse said. “But you see the communication and the rotation starting to happen.”

Embiid received a final set of cheers when he exited out the back door of Chase Fieldhouse, stopping to sign a handful of autographs before getting into a yellow sports car. His knee was heavily wrapped in an ace bandage.

But he had participated in basketball activities, in a public setting, for the first time since February.