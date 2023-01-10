Joel Embiid participates in shootaround, remains questionable to play against Pistons

Joel Embiid participated in Tuesday’s shootaround before the 76ers’ home game against the Detroit Pistons, a sign that the All-NBA center is getting closer to returning from the left foot soreness that has sidelined him for the last three games.

Embiid remained listed as questionable on the official NBA injury report on Tuesday afternoon. His status in such situations is typically determined after he goes through his pregame on-court shooting workout.

Embiid has played like an MVP contender when healthy, ranking second in the league in scoring at 33.5 points per game and adding 9.8 rebounds, a career-best 4.6 assists and 1.7 blocks in 28 games.

Starting forward P.J. Tucker, who missed Sunday’s game in Detroit with a sinus infection, also participated in shootaround, the Sixers said. He is listed as probable to play Tuesday.

With Embiid out, Montrezl Harrell has excelled as a backup and starter, scoring a season-high 20 points in Sunday’s win over the Pistons and shooting 75% from the floor during his last three games. Paul Reed was also an effective backup on Sunday, finishing with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting and adding 12 rebounds.

Transition defense still a focus

The home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday will mark the midway point of the Sixers’ regular season. And when asked about the most important areas in which his team must improve, guard De’Anthony Melton answered with transition defense.

That has been a weakness for a unit that entered Tuesday ranked fourth in the NBA in defensive efficiency (109.9 points per 100 possessions) and has been a top-five unit for the majority of the season. The Sixers were the second-worst team in the league in fastbreak points allowed (16.4 per game) entering Tuesday.

“We understand that,” said Melton, one of the league’s most disruptive perimeter defenders. “… Those things we can grow in, just giving us more motivation to what we can be defensively and keep climbing that ladder. Because we feel like we can be the No. 1 team defensively and we can keep getting better at it.”

The Sixers have also recently struggled at defending the three-point line, ranking 29th in opponent percentage (41.8) and 27th with 13.2 per game allowed over their last six games entering Tuesday. The New Orleans Pelicans’ CJ McCollum and the Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine each hit 11 three-pointers in wins over the Sixers during that span.

Two-game sets continue

Doc Rivers cautioned Sunday that, despite the Pistons’ 11-32 record and recent loss to the Sixers, Tuesday’s rematch would be “rough” because of the difficulty of beating the same opponent twice in a row.

The Sixers’ coach has some data from which to draw. They have split three of their four previous two-game sets against the Toronto Raptors (lost the first, won the second), Washington Wizards (won the first, lost the second) and Atlanta Hawks (lost the first, won the second). They won consecutive games at the Orlando Magic in late November.

When asked about the scheduling quirk, however, Melton said, “I ain’t gonna lie, I do kind of like it.”

“Especially if you lose the first one,” Melton added. “You got to see where you messed up on. You get to see other players’ tendencies and stuff like that, so now you can fix it. But it’s always better coming off a win … but you don’t want to be lackadaisical coming out of tonight’s game, because you know they’re going to come out hungry coming off a loss.”

The Sixers have three more such sets against the Magic at home on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, against the Miami Heat at home on Feb. 27 and on the road March 1, and against the Chicago Bulls at home on March 20 and on the road on March 22.