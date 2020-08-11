KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Tuesday’s game could get ugly.
All five of the 76ers’ season-opener starters will miss thegame against the streaking Phoenix Suns at the VISA Athletic Center.
Joel Embiid is sidelined with a twisted left ankle. Josh Richardson is being held out for rest. Tobias Harris isn’t playing due to sore right ankle, while Al Horford is out with a sore left knee. Ben Simmons, who was already sidelined, had left knee surgery in Philadelphia on Monday.
Simmons had moved to power forward at the NBA restart. Shake Milton assumed the starting point guard duties as a result. That led to Horford being the reserve power for the first three seeding games before going back into the starting lineup.
So on Tuesday, the Sixers had a starting lineup of Matisse Thybulle, Mike Scott, Kyle O’Quinn, Alec Burks, and Shake Milton.
But the Sixers (42-28) might have their hand full against a Suns squad in need of a win. Phoenix is the only undefeated team here in the bubble at 6-0. They are a half-game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for ninth place in the Western Conference.
The Sixers will face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at The Field House. They’ll conclude the seeding portion of their schedule against the Houston Rockets on Friday at The Arena.
Philly is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and likely to face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. The opening rounds begin on Monday.