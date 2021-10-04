TORONTO — Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid will miss the 76ers’ preseason opener against the Toronto Raptors Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Embiid has the night off to rest and Harris is out with right knee soreness due to bumping knees with a teammate during Sunday’s practice. The power forward is sidelined for precautionary reasons.

“It’s just no reason to play him tonight,” coach Doc Rivers said. “We wanted to play him. We asked if it’s still sore. So why play a guy where that could get worse?

“Health-wise will always be first in the preseason.”

The Sixers planned to sit Embiid even before training camp began Aug. 27. This All-Star center used this offseason to get over the small right-knee meniscus tear he suffered in the first round of last season’s playoffs.

Embiid participated in individual drills with assistant coach Sam Cassell following Monday morning’s shootaround and before the game.

The Sixers started Danny Green, Georges Niang, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, and Tyrese Maxey. The Raptors were without Pascal Siakam (left shoulder rehabilitation), Chris Boucher (left middle finger dislocation), Gary Trent Jr. (left quad soreness), and Khem Birch (health and safety protocols).