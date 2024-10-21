Paul George and Joel Embiid’s remain uncertain ahead of Sixers’ season-opener against Milwaukee Bucks

At this point, no one should be surprised if the 76ers open the season undermanned.

Paul George performed individual drills but didn’t practice on Monday with the Sixers only two days removed from their game against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center. Joel Embiid has yet to participate in a live five-on-five scrimmage.



The Sixers made a splash this summer by signing George to form a trio with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, but each player is dealing with an injury as they open the season. While Maxey is also dealing with an ailment, the All-Star point guard indicated that his bruised right thumb is fine. He’s expected to play against the Bucks.

But it might not be ideal for Embiid (left knee rest) and George (left knee bone bruise) to compete. Rookie Jared McCain (bruised lung) could also miss the season opener. Like Embiid, he participated in all portions of Monday’s practice up until the scrimmage.

“I don’t really have a level [of optimism] because they said tomorrow we should have a good idea on all three of them,” coach Nick Nurse said. “I do know just from personally talking to them, they all feel good. But until I see them a little bit more on the court, I can’t really decide that til after tomorrow’s practice.”

Focused on being healthy for the postseason, Embiid has taken things slowly with his left knee.

After practice, Embiid and George participated in shooting and two-man drills. Following that, Embiid participated in a three-on-three scrimmage with members of the team’s player development staff.

Embiid was limited to 39 games last season largely because of a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee.

The 7-foot-2 center returned after surgery with seven games left in the regular season. But he was still limited by the injury during the team’s first-round playoff series loss to the New York Knicks. Embiid also continued to wear a knee brace while helping Team USA win a gold medal at this summer’s Paris Olympics.

The belief was that Embiid rushed back after his surgery. Now, he’s determined to take the proper time needed to make sure he won’t have any setbacks.

Still, in the midst of his ramp-up process, Embiid may need multiple five-on-five scrimmages to build up his conditioning, test out the knee, and gain on-court chemistry with his teammates before he returns.

Meanwhile, George suffered his bone bruise on Oct. 14 in a road exhibition against the Atlanta Hawks. He’s scheduled to be evaluated on Tuesday. Ideally, the Sixers would like to see him test the knee out for a couple of days of practice before playing. George suffered his bone bruise while hyperextending his knee, and the recovery time is around two weeks.

It’s not out of the question for George to play Wednesday as an effort to be available for his teammates. But the Sixers’ game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday would be the more ideal date if he and the Sixers want to be cautious.

McCain suffered his injury in the closing minutes of last week’s exhibition game against the Brooklyn Nets. That injury typically takes a week to heal, depending on the severity.

With all these injuries, the new-look Sixers find themselves in a less-than-ideal spot.

Embiid has been unable to find on-court rhythm with his teammates. And they’ve been down at least two starters in the final 3½ preseason games.

That’s not how a team with lofty expectations would like to head into a marquee matchup with the Bucks and the season as a whole.

“We all have to rally behind each and every one of us, obviously,” Kelly Oubre Jr. said. “I wouldn’t say next-man-up mentality. But when we see Wednesday who steps out there on the court, we have to go out there and do what we know how to do.

“We’ve been practicing and training. Everybody’s here and present, everybody’s very vocal, and everybody is part of the team. So I don’t feel like we are missing any pieces. You just have to go out there and be ready for whatever.”