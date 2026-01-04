The Sixers’ success on offense is dependent on Joel Embiid’s ability to make others better

When the 76ers walk onto the court, they almost always have the best scorers in Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

But the Sixers’ best chance to win comes from the effort and aggressiveness of their less-heralded players. If they move the quickest to a loose ball, if they fight the hardest for rebounds, if they work the hardest on defense, maybe it’ll be enough.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Joel Embiid says he’s feeling more like himself

And it’s up to Maxey and Embiid to keep others involved on offense by willingly making necessary passes.

That’s what is happening during the Sixers’ three-game winning streak.

They had five double-figure scorers in Saturday’s 130-119 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

But the Sixers started the winning streak off with six double-digit scorers in Tuesday’s 139-136 overtime victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. And the Sixers followed that with five double-figure scorers in their New Year’s Day 123-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

Embiid had 34 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks against the Grizzlies, while Maxey had 34 points and 12 assists. The standout point guard came back with 34 points, 10 assists, two steals, and two blocks against the Mavs, while Embiid added 22 points and six assists.

And on Saturday, Maxey had 36 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, and a steal, while Embiid finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists to knock off the Knicks (23-12) for the second time this season.

Following Thursday’s game, Embiid noted that he was getting back to the dominant player he had been before being derailed by left knee injuries over the past two seasons. Before the injuries, the 2023 league MVP and seven-time All-Star felt like he could score 40 or 50 points every night.

“I can be more aggressive, but I feel like I’m also smarter,” Embiid said.

The 7-foot-2 center is starting to do what the team needs instead of looking for his own shot. Concentrating on scoring in previous games this season led to the ball becoming stagnant. As a result, his teammates, primarily VJ Edgecombe, became less impactful.

Sometimes, the rookie guard rarely touched the ball while Embiid hoisted up shots. But against Memphis, Edgecombe, the No. 3 pick in this summer’s draft, scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and sank the game-winning three-pointer with 1.7 seconds left in overtime.

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Blue x White scrimmage showcases Joel Embiid’s health and a provocative two-big lineup

He followed that with 23 points on 9-for-14 shooting to go with a game-high four steals against the Mavs. And on Saturday, Edgecombe jump-started the Sixers’ rout by scoring 18 of his 26 points in the first half.

The shooting guard has shown off his shooting progress over the past three games, in which he’s made 14 of 25 three-pointers. Previously, Edgecombe was vastly underutilized offensively when Embiid.

The Sixers also have benefited from staggering Maxey and Embiid, allowing both to be aggressive. The tactic also allows for the offense to run through each player during specific stretches. They’ve also been successful utilizing a twin towers lineup featuring Embiid and Adem Bona at times. In that lineup, Embiid slides to power forward.

In this pairing, the Sixers incorporate drives to the basket that end with dump-offs to Bona. They also have high-percentage scoring plays, in which Embiid receives the ball at the elbow and dishes it to Bona underneath the basket. Another option is for Embiid to drive the lane and fire to wide-open three-point shooters in the corner.

Bona’s presence helps provide rebounding and rim protection. Meanwhile, Embiid gets to display his shooting and passing skills.

And for them to continue to win, his passing skills must be on full display. Maxey, who’s the league’s third-leading scorer at 31.0 points per game, can shoulder the load.

Edgecombe, Paul George, and Quentin Grimes can also help in that category. While he’s going to get his points, Embiid’s focus should be on assisting teammates to get easier shots and making sure there’s constant ball movement.

At this moment, it would provide the Sixers with opportunities to compete with the league’s elite squads.

No matter how prolific a scorer Embiid can be, the team’s success is dependent on his ability to create opportunities for others.