Joel Embiid speaks during UN General Assembly week about developing sports in Africa

Joel Embiid competed for Team USA at the Olympics, but the 76ers’ All-Star center is still very proud of his Cameroonian upbringing. On Tuesday, Embiid spoke during United Nations General Assembly week about how the business of sports can transform Africa financially, according to a Bleacher Report article.

Embiid first spoke at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, hosted by Prince William. The Earthshot Prize awards five winners each year with a $1.3 million grant to continue their work toward environmental causes. Embiid spoke at the New York event alongside Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who was born in England and raised in Nigeria, about spotlighting African innovation and investing in African youth.

Advertisement

Growing up, Embiid was inspired by other Africans on the international stage as athletes.

“There’s a lot of talent, but most of the time we’re not seen,” Embiid said. “If I wasn’t lucky enough, I would not be sitting here. But when you’re looking at my story, I want people to understand that it’s possible.”

But in many cases, the infrastructure is not there to support the next generation. Afrobeat artists are selling out Madison Square Garden, but there aren’t many arenas where they can perform in their home continent, Ujiri said.

“Looking at my story, being from Cameroon, if we’re talking about sports, I played sports growing up, but I played volleyball,” Embiid said. “[Ujiri] was talking about infrastructure, we don’t have a lot of opportunities. It wasn’t until I was 16 that I started playing basketball.”

If not for Luc Mbah a Moute discovering and mentoring Embiid, he may never have made it to the NBA himself. Embiid said he wants to serve as a mentor for African youth.

Other speakers at the event included Matt Damon, Michael Bloomberg, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Embiid also spoke at the Semafor “The Next 3 Billion” summit about African innovation and his commitment to grow basketball in Africa.

“I believe in us, I believe in Africa, we have the talent,” Embiid said. “But we need help, we need infrastructure, we need leadership.”

Bleacher Report also reported that Embiid, Ujiri, and a number of African leaders had dinner Monday to discuss the development of sports in Africa.