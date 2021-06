WASHINGTON — In this Locked on 76ers episode, Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci talk about the Washington Wizards’ 122-114 victory over the Sixers in Game 4 of their opening-round series. The duo talks about Joel Embiid’s leaving the game with a sore right knee. They also talk about Ben Simmons’ struggles from the foul line. And Pompey and Narducci end the podcast discussing the Wizards fans who ran on the court in the third quarter.