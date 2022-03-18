Could 76ers managing partner Joshua Harris add Chelsea F.C. to his long list of assets?

Harris and co-managing partner David Blitzer are part of the group that submitted a bid for Premier League soccer team before Friday 5 p.m. deadline. A spokesperson for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, a sports entertainment company which owns and operates the Sixers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, declined comment.

Harris and Blitzer formed a partnership with former British Airways chairman Martin Broughton and British politician Sabastian Coe, a driving force in London’s 2012 Olympics experience and alley of United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Chelsea is on the market after Russian businessman Roman Abramovich sold the team amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Harris and Blitzer already have a stake in a Premier League team. They are part of the ownership group for Crystal Palace. The duo would have to sell their ownership stake in Crystal Palace if their bid for Chelsea is successful.

Millsap adjusting to limited role

Paul Millsap’s new basketball reality with the Sixers is being limited to encouraging teammates from the bench. And it’s a role that will take some getting used to.

“I’m doing my best,” Millsap said Friday. “I’m still navigating this whole situation to be completely honest with you. I haven’t been in a situation before where I had to impact a game off the court.

“So I’m learning how to do that, learning how to be more vocal.”

Millsap isn’t complaining. He’s been there for the young players and is having fun as a Sixer.

“The evolution of myself and the changing of the tide has been a challenge,” he said. “But I’ve been trying to figure it out on the fly.”

That’s understandable considering Millsap’s basketball background.

The Louisiana native was a 2003 fourth-team Parade All-American at Grambling High School. Millsap went on to lead the nation in rebounding in each of his three seasons at Louisiana Tech. And he’ll be recognized in the NBA as a four-time All-Star with career averages of 13.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 block through 1,083 games.

But the 37-year-old has an unfamiliar position to play as a bench player in his 16th season. He played in 24 games with no starts with the Brooklyn Nets before taking a leave of absence. The Sixers acquired Millsap along with James Harden from the Nets on Feb. 10 in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks.

Despite being a power forward, the 6-foot-7, 257-pounder made his first of seven appearances as Joel Embiid’s backup center on Feb. 15. Millsap missed the team’s March 7 game against the Chicago Bulls to attend his grandmother’s funeral in Atlanta. He hasn’t played in the first four games since his return because the Sixers signed DeAndre Jordan as backup center on March 3.

Millsap’s been in this league long enough to know that he could find himself in this situation at some point.

“I can see why a lot of guys aren’t able to do it,” Millsap said. “It’s a tough situation. It’s a tough reality to take in. But for me, I’m always a team guy, right? And if you are always a team guy, you will do whatever it takes.

“Where I’m at right now — a different position, a different spot — to where I got to be a team guy and I got to help everybody around me.”