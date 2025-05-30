Sixers owner Josh Harris donates $5 million to The Field School for training center

Josh Harris, the 76ers managing partner, has donated $5 million to his old stomping grounds.

The Field School announced the gift from Harris and his wife, Marjorie, via an email to school community members Friday, according to multiple sources.

Josh Harris is a 1982 graduate of the prestigious Washington D.C. private school for students in grades six through 12. The Harrises’ gift is the school’s largest alumni donation and will establish the Harris Family Athletic Training Center.

The facility will be located beneath’s school’s O’Brien Gymnasium and will include new locker rooms and an exercise, yoga and dance studio in addition to state-of-the-art equipment. Construction is set to begin on Monday.

“The Field School played a transformative role in my life. It’s where I learned the value of hard work, resilience, and community — and where teachers and coaches saw potential in me before I saw it in myself,” Harris said in the email. “My family and I are deeply grateful to give back to a place that gave us so much, and we’re proud to help create a space that will support the next generation of student-athletes in every sense—physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

In addition to the Sixers and NBA G League’s Delaware Blue Coats, Harris owns the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and NFL’s Washington Commanders through Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. He also has a stake in the Premier League’s Crystal Palace Football Club and Joe Gibbs Racing.

This isn’t the first time Harris has made a donation to a former school.

The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania announced a $10 million gift from Harris in February 2019. Harris, a 1986 graduate, and Marjorie, established the Joshua J. Harris Alternative Investments Program, which creates opportunities for Wharton students to learn about alternative investments. A year earlier, the former Penn wrestler gave the university a $1 million gift from the Harris Family Charitable Foundation to support the wrestling program’s growth and development.

Harris, previously the co-founder of Apollo Global Management, has a net worth of $11.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The 60-year-old left Apollo in 2022 to focus on HBSE, which he formed with Sixers co-managing partner David Blitzer in 2017.