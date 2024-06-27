Sixers set to sign Imhotep star Justin Edwards to two-way contract

Justin Edwards is coming home.

The former Imhotep Charter and Kentucky standout has agreed to a two-way deal with the Sixers, according to sources. This comes after the 6-foot-8, 203-pound swingman wasn’t selected in the NBA draft.

Edwards averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 32 games as a freshman this past season at Kentucky.

At Imhotep, the 20-year-old was rated the No. 1 overall college prospect in the Class of 2023 in January 2023.

By season’s end, he was ranked third in the class. He chose the Wildcats after considering offers from Villanova, Maryland, Kansas, Auburn and Tennessee.