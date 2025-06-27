Sixers awarded Justin Edwards with a new three-year deal

The 76ers will give Justin Edwards the new deal they were expected to provide.

The forward signed a standard NBA contract on Feb. 9 for the remainder of the season with a team option for the 2025-26 season. At the time, both parties were interested in exploring a longer-term deal in the offseason.

On Friday, the Sixers agreed to sign Edwards to a new three-year contract – with two of those years guaranteed – after declining his option, sources confirmed. He’ll make $2 million in 2025-26, up from the $1.9 million he would have made if the Sixers picked up his option.

The Sixers originally signed the former Imhotep Charter and Kentucky standout to a two-way contract on July 4 after he went undrafted a month earlier.

The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and a steal in 40 games with 26 starts.

Not afraid of the moment, Edwards had a career-high 25 points and four three-pointers against the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 14. The 21-year-old, who grew up in the Frankford and Uptown sections of Philly, made a career-high five three-pointers on March 24 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

After breaking into the Sixers’ rotation in January, Edwards displayed the confidence he had as the nation’s third-best high school prospect in the Class of 2023.

At Imhotep, he averaged 17.9 points and 7.5 rebounds while leading the Panthers to a 30-3 record, the PIAA Class 5A state championship, and the No. 11 national ranking by USA Today.

His lone season at Kentucky produced mixed results.

Edwards averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds as a freshman before becoming the first top-three recruit to go unselected in the NBA draft. But that disappointing distinction led him to a deal with his hometown Sixers.