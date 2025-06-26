Sixers select Johni Broome with 35th pick, filling a need and taking a chance on Auburn star

NEW YORK — The 76ers selected Johni Broome with the 35th pick in the NBA draft on Thursday at the Barclays Center.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound power forward/center averaged 18.6 points and 10.8 rebounds this past season at Auburn. The fifth-year senior was the Sporting News Player of the Year. He also was won the Pete Newell Big Man Award, the Karl Malone Award and was the SEC Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old began his career at Morehead State. Broome averaged 15.4 points and 9.8 rebounds during his two seasons there before transferring to Auburn.

The second-rounder could be a solid pickup because the Sixers might have a tough time re-signing Guerschon Yabusele in free agency.

Broome is a physical player and productive inside-outside threat with a solid feel for the game. However, he dropped to the second round because of defensive struggles and a perceived lack of athleticism. He also was a 30.2% career three-point shooter.

But as the Sixers’ only traditional power forward, Broome should get an opportunity to develop his skills this season.

They will pair him with VJ Edgecombe, who was selected with the third pick on Wednesday. They took the 6-foot-4 shooting guard over Ace Bailey, who dropped to fifth to the Utah Jazz.

