Sixers visit Kelly Oubre Jr. as he recovers from broken rib suffered while being hit by car

Kelly Oubre Jr. remains on the minds of the 76ers.

His teammates sent him a video after Sunday’s 137-126 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Then, following Monday’s practice, coach Nick Nurse said some of the Sixers were going to visit their injured teammate that afternoon.

The small forward sustained a broken rib and injuries to his hip and right leg after being hit by a car Saturday night in Center City.

Nurse had said Oubre will be back to join the team to observe practice, etc., by Tuesday. He will be reevaluated in a week.

“When he’s communicating with me, he’s always saying how soon he’s going to be back,” Nurse said. “I think he’s in a pretty good mindset as far as that goes. There certainly is a mental element, a toughness element, a patience element, getting your confidence back element. All those kinds of things.

“But I think he’s a pretty strong personality. We’ll see how it goes. I think we will have some more information here in a few days.”

According to the Philadelphia Police Department incident report, which does not mention Oubre by name, a crash occurred at 7:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hicks and Spruce Streets.

The 27-year-old was walking westbound in the 1400 block of Spruce Street. A silver vehicle traveled on the block and attempted to turn south at a high speed onto Hicks Street and struck Oubre in the upper chest area with the driver’s-side mirror. The vehicle then fled the location south on Hicks Street, according to the report.

The 6-foot-7, 203-pounder is averaging 16.3 points on 50% shooting — including 37.8% on three-pointers.

