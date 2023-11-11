Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. is stable after getting hit by a car

Sixers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is stable and receiving treatment at a local hospital after being struck by a car Saturday night in Center City.

A team spokesman confirmed Oubre was receiving treatment at a local hospital. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and other team representatives are with him at the hospital.

Oubre, who was struck while walking near his residence, is expected to miss considerable time. However, his injury does not appear to be life-threatening or season-ending.

The 6-foot-7, 203-pounder is averaging 16.3 points on 50% shooting — including 37.8% on three-pointers.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year, $2.89 million deal with the Sixers in September.

The Atlanta Hawks selected Oubre with the 15th overall pick out of Kansas in the 2015 draft and immediately traded him to the Washington Wizards. He also has had stops with the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.