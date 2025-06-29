Sixers swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. picks up his $8.3 million player option

On the final day of the regular season, Kelly Oubre Jr. kept referring to the 76ers as “We” when speaking about next season.

Oubre was asked whether his hope was to remain in Philly next season. The 29-year-old noted that the NBA is a business but added, “I’m happy, and I feel like I like to finish what I start.”

He made things official on Sunday. The swingman exercised his option for $8.3 million for next season, hours before the 5 p.m. deadline to do so.

Oubre averaged 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and career highs of 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 60 games this season. The 10-year-veteran was sidelined the last 17 games of the season with a sprained left knee.

The 6-foot-8, 203-pounder said he felt fine after the season-ending loss to the Chicago Bulls on April 13. However, he and several teammates rested while the team tanked.

But the New Orleans native is determined to play with more excitement next season.

Oubre was not himself this past season, and he knew it. Going forward, he’s determined to be the player who brought excitement and quickly turned into a Sixers fan favorite during the 2023-24 season.

“I’m getting back to myself,” Oubre said on April 13. “I’m bringing the swag back, and all I know is that I’ll come back better than I was this year. I’m going to Year 11 in my career. So it’s a blessing. I’m blessed to still be here.

“But at the end of the day, man, I’m not satisfied with the way I’m perceived by you guys, fans, for what I do bring to the NBA. So tsunami’s back.”

Oubre, Andre Drummond, and Eric Gordon all had player options for next season. Drummond picked up his $5 million option on Friday.

Meanwhile, as of 1 p.m., Gordon had not made a decision on his $3.4 million option. The 36-year-old would become an unrestricted free agent by declining it. The NBA free agency period begins at 6 p.m. Monday.

Gordon had season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist on Feb. 26. He averaged just 6.8 points and 19.7 minutes in his 17th NBA season. However, Gordon’s three-point shooting percentage of 40.9% was the third-highest of his career.