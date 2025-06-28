Johni Broome was a winner at the college level. He hopes to prove that it translates to the NBA.

Johni Broome is widely recognized as a winner and a leader.

His numerous accolades, including a Final Four appearance at Auburn and the Sporting News’ men’s College Basketball Player of the Year award, solidify his status as a winner. Beyond individual achievements, he’s known for his leadership, inspiring teammates, and influencing the game.

Where does that leadership come from?

“I would say my will to win and hating to lose,” the 76ers' second-round pick said Friday. “When you hate losing, you do whatever it takes. … If that’s owning up to your mistake or calling out one of your teammates’ mistakes, I think that’s what helps winning, when everybody’s bought in and everybody’s on the same page of wanting to win. I think that’s just where it comes from.”

The Sixers are banking on those leadership qualities translating to the NBA. The team acquired the 22-year-old power forward-center Thursday with the 35th pick of the NBA draft over younger and more athletic players with bigger upside.

But in Broome, they get an NBA-ready player who possesses a physical presence and is an elite rebounder. The 6-foot-10, 249-pounder’s ability to play both power forward and center is key for a team that might have a tough time re-signing versatile post player Guerschon Yabusele.

And for a squad determined to improve its culture, Broome, along with first-round addition VJ Edgecombe, are welcomed, high-character additions.

“I think I’ll fit in great,” Broome said. “I have a great personality. I love to laugh, I love to have fun, but I also love to compete, love to win. I’m going to compete on the court and going to be a little more fiery on the court. But off the court, in the locker room, I’m a good guy and fun guy to be around.”

But it wasn’t all fun and games for Broome during his successful five-year career.

The Florida native averaged 15.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks in 64 games during his freshman and sophomore seasons at Morehead State in Kentucky.

As a freshman, Broome was named the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year. Then he was named OVC Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore, while garnering first-team all-conference honors both seasons.

Broome transferred to Auburn on April 30, 2022, and averaged 16.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks over three seasons.

In addition to earning a consensus first-team All-America nod this past season, he was the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, along with receiving the Pete Newell Big Man and Karl Malone Awards.

“I think it just matured me in ways that my game needed to grow,” Broome said of playing five seasons in college. “There were areas that needed improvement. But I think it allowed me to kinda face adversity, so maybe when times get tough or I’ve been through times where I’m not shooting well or I’ve lost a game or two in a row, I know how to overcome that and bounce back.”

His resilience enabled him to lead Auburn to a 32-6 record last season, which was good for the most wins in school history. The Tigers were ranked No. 1 nationally for eight consecutive weeks in the Associated Press Top 25 national poll.

Auburn averaged 26.6 wins per season and made three NCAA Tournament appearances during his time there.

“I think we’re here to play basketball,” he said when asked whether there is value to drafting winners at the college level. “They thought I was a good basketball player. All the things that go inside of it can be taken however you wanna take it.

“But at the end of the day, we’re still playing basketball. So I think I contribute to winning. I’m a good teammate. I’m a good guy to have in an organization. So I think that’s why they chose a guy like me.”

