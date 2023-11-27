Kelly Oubre goes through shootaround, could join Sixers for two-game road trip

Kelly Oubre Jr. participated in the 76ers’ Monday morning shootaround at the Wells Fargo Center.

Coach Nick Nurse said he’s not sure if the small forward will be a full participant at Tuesday’s practice.

“We’re leaning toward seeing where he’s at [Tuesday] for practice,” Nurse said before Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. “I know [Sixers vice president of athletic care Simon Rice] gave me an update that we wanted him in the shootaround today and see how it goes [Tuesday]. I don’t know if he’s going to be a full participant [Tuesday] or not.”

Oubre has missed nine games after fracturing a rib while reportedly being struck by a car on Nov. 11.

He began light shooting and cardio work last week. Nurse said Rice is trying to push Oubre along to see exactly where he is physically.

“He looks pretty good,” Nurse said. “His shooting looks good. He’s pretty bouncy out there. But then again, that’s different than running into bodies.”

Oubre may accompany the Sixers on their two-game road trip. They play the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday and the Boston Celtics on Friday.

“I think that will be a practice-time decision after practice [Tuesday],” Nurse said. “If he handles it OK, then yeah, we’ll probably take him. Maybe we’ll take him anyway. I guess I haven’t quite thought that far.”

The Sixers could use Oubre’s services in those games. The 6-foot-7, 203-pound forward is averaging 16.3 points on 50% shooting — including 37.8% on three-pointers — in eight games with five starts.