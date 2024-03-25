Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. out for Monday’s game against the Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kelly Oubre Jr. will miss the 76ers’ Monday game at the Sacramento Kings with left shoulder soreness, the team said.

Oubre, who was listed as questionable entering the Kings’ game, hurt his shoulder after taking a hard fall during Sunday’s victory at the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sixers forward returned to that game after a brief trip to the locker room.

Oubre is averaging 14.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season, and has become a key scoring and facilitating option while the Sixers navigate life without reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid.

The Sixers enter Monday’s game at the Kings with a 39-32 record, and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings.