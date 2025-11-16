Sixers say Kelly Oubre Jr. suffered a ligament injury in his knee; how long he’ll be out is unclear

The 76ers’ have defied the odds with an impressive start to the season, but inside the team’s practice facility on Sunday, there was a sense of concern regarding Kelly Oubre Jr.

The small forward’s long-term availability remains uncertain after the team said he injured the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee Friday in a loss to the Detroit Pistons. Oubre underwent medical imaging this weekend and will meet with a specialist to determine the extent of the injury.

Right now, the only thing the Sixers (7-5) are sure of is that he’ll miss Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Meanwhile, center Adem Bona will be out for the next three games with a sprained right ankle. He will be reevaluated on Friday, the team said.

The uncertainty surrounding Oubre’s injury was the main topic Sunday after practice.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the recovery time for a Grade 1 (mild) sprain is three to four weeks. A Grade 2 sprain has a recovery time of four to eight weeks, while Grade 3 has a recovery time of eight to 12 weeks or more. In some cases, surgery may be necessary to repair the ligament.

“We’ve got to get a little eval here. So hopefully it won’t be too serious, but he’s really having a career year,” coach Nick Nurse said of Oubre after practice. “And he’s doing a lot of little things that don’t show up in the numbers as well. So we’ve just got to take a good, strong look and see who’s plugging into all those little areas.

“But yeah, he loves to play, loves to be out there. He’s super disappointed. Obviously, he’s playing great. So let’s just hope it’s not too long. He’s been great this year.”

The 6-foot-8, 203-pounder is averaging 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals while logging a career-high 34.8 minutes. Oubre is shooting 34.8% on three-pointers and routinely guards the opposing team’s best perimeter player.

He was hurt late in the first half of a 114-105 loss to Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. He stayed in the game until intermission but did not leave the locker room after halftime. Quentin Grimes replaced him in the lineup at the start of the second half.

“You know we’ve got to stay connected. That’s the main thing when a man goes down,” VJ Edgecombe said. “You know, stay connected and do our best. Obviously, Kelly is his own player, has his own style of play, and none of us can mimic that. But we can just try to do our best to do all the little stuff that he provides, you know, with defense and scoring the ball.”

The Sixers did not provide any updates on the playing status for Paul George and Joel Embiid, who both participated in practice.

Embiid has been sidelined for the last three games because of knee injuries. He missed the last two games with right knee soreness. The 2023 MVP also sat out the Nov. 8 home loss to the Pistons to rest his surgically repaired left knee.

George has yet to play this season as he recovers from offseason surgery on his left knee. However, the forward looked great during post-practice drills Sunday. The 6-8, 220-pounder was wearing the blue practice jersey usually worn by the starters and key reserves when the media was permitted in the gym. George previously had worn the gray jersey that denotes the second unit and out-of-rotation players.

Asked what the determining factor was for George’s return, Nurse responded: “Doctors.”

Does he have another doctor’s appointment coming up?

“That I do not know,” Nurse said.

George is awaiting the doctors’ clearance to return. Nurse said the medical staff has to make sure the strength is there in his quadriceps.