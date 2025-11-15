Sixers’ Jared McCain shows improvement during Blue Coats’ stint

WILMINGTON — For Jared McCain, Saturday’s NBA G League game was something to build upon.

The 76ers combo guard finished with 15 points, six assists, and two rebounds for the Delaware Blue Coats in a 145-129 loss to the Greensboro Swarm at the Chase Fieldhouse.

“I’m getting back to my normal self,” he said. “You know, I’m getting used to playing without the brace, just a smaller little thing on my [left] leg.

“But I feel a lot better, just getting to play up and down and get a breather in.”

Saturday was the second game of his two-game assignment with the Blue Coats, the Sixers’ G League affiliate.

The second-year guard made six of 13 shots — including going 1-for-4 on three-pointers – in 20 minutes, 24 seconds with Sixers coach Nick Nurse and several members of his staff among the 1,127 in attendance.

McCain scored 12 of the Blue Coats’ first 26 points on 5-for-7 shooting. McCain’s game cooled off a bit from there, with two points on 1-for-6 shooting.

But this definitely was a positive step for McCain.

On Thursday, he had 10 points on 3-for-10 shooting, while missing all four of his three-pointers, in the Blue Coats’ 133-126 loss to the Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets’ affiliate.

Before that, McCain had failed to score on 0-for-9 shooting during three games with the Sixers this season. He also struggled on the defensive end and looked lost at times. That, along with an opportunity to receive increased playing time, led to the Sixers sending him on assignment to Delaware.

“I look back, and I was definitely frustrated after last game,” McCain said of Thursday. “It’s tough. Sometimes you look on social media, I was telling the reporters last time, you see on social media stuff about yourself. But, again, I haven’t played in 11 months. It’s like my first three games back and then my fourth game. It’s like I got to give myself grace. I keep saying that.

“But you know there’s going to be a lot of ups and downs. It’s still my fifth game back in 11 months.”

He wasn’t the lone Sixer on assignment Saturday night.

Johni Broome, a second-round pick in June’s draft, had 26 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks to lead the Blue Coats (1-2). Hunter Sallis, who signed a two-way contract this summer, had 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

But Saturday was another step in McCain’s reacclimation to playing basketball.

He made his season debut on Nov. 4 against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. McCain was rusty in his first game since suffering a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee on Dec. 13, 2024. He was supposed to return in time for training camp, but a torn ligament in his right thumb cost him the first six games of this season.

The Sixers hope he’ll return to form.

Despite playing in just 23 games last season, he tied for seventh in the NBA’s rookie of the year voting. McCain was awarded a third-place vote from the media panel of 100 voters. Before the injury, he was a favorite to win the award.

McCain averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. He also shot 46% from the field, including 38.3% from three. The California native joined Hall of Famer Allen Iverson as the only Sixers rookies to average at least 15 points and two made three-pointers.

He was named the Eastern Conference rookie of the month for October and November last season.

McCain said his stint with the Blue Coats was great.

“When you first get the call, of course, you just want to play,” he said. “Of course, you want to play at the highest level, the Sixers. But to get the conditioning, to get the feel to have the ball in your hands for a longer period of time, it’s nice to get down here.

“I had a great experience. I explored Delaware a little bit. Not too much, but a little bit where I stayed the night the other night. But, yeah, great vibes.”