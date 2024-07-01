Sixers retain Kelly Oubre on two-year, $16.3 million deal, sources confirm

Kelly Oubre Jr. is returning to the 76ers, agreeing to a two-year, $16.3 million contract early Monday morning, a source confirmed to The Inquirer. The second year is a player option.

The new deal comes after the athletic wing was one of the Sixers’ pleasant surprises of the 2023-24 season, when he was a late roster addition on a veteran minimum contract. Oubre averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game, proving himself as a capable starter and off-the-bench spark for a playoff team.

After the season, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey called Oubre “such a breath of fresh air” and a player who “won over the city, which isn’t easy.”

Oubre flashed the ability to get past his defender to attack the basket, improved as a playmaker, and took on more challenging defensive assignments such as New York Knicks All-NBA guard Jalen Brunson during the playoffs’ first round. This came after Oubre missed 11 early-season games with a fractured rib sustained in a reported hit-and-run car accident as a pedestrian in Center City.

When asked after the season if he was interested in remaining in Philly, Oubre said there “ain’t nothing but love here.” He added that he felt like there was “unfinished business” with the Sixers after losing in the playoffs’ first round. Oubre hired new representation as the free-agency period approached, after firing agent Torrel Harris (Sixers teammate Tobias Harris’ father) last summer.

“I feel as if I kind of failed, because we didn’t get past that [second-round ceiling],” Oubre said. “I’ve got to kind of just reflect, talk to my family, and just sit down and just work on the next steps here.”

Oubre’s return provides some continuity to a Sixers roster that entered Sunday with 11 free agents and more than $60 million in cap space.

The Inquirer confirmed that, in free agency’s opening hours, reserve big man Andre Drummond has agreed to return to the Sixers on a two-year deal, while long-range shooter Eric Gordon will join on a veteran minimum contract. The Sixers began the offseason by drafting Duke sharpshooter Jared McCain at 16th overall, and UCLA defensive big man Adem Bona with the 41st pick.

The Sixers are also considered the frontrunners to sign perennial All-Star wing Paul George, though no agreement had been reported in the overnight hours as Sunday turned to Monday. The Los Angeles Clippers announced Sunday night that George would be signing with a new team.

Before arriving in Philly, Oubre averaged 20.3 points per game for the lowly Charlotte Hornets, and was a less-than-ideal fit in one season with the Golden State Warriors. He also played for the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards.

