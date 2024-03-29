Kelly Oubre, Nick Nurse fined $50k for ‘abusing’ officials after controversial Clippers loss

Nick Nurse and Kelly Oubre Jr. were both fined $50,000 for their actions toward the officials at the end of Wednesday’s controversial loss to the Los Angles Clippers, the NBA announced Friday afternoon.

Nurse was reprimanded for “aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing” the crew of Kevin Scott, JD DeRosa and Brandon Adair. Oubre was fined for “verbally abusing and directing an obscene gesture” toward the officials.

Nurse and Oubre both apologized for their behavior following the game.

“First and foremost, heat of the moment, this is an intense basketball game, we are not perfect,” Oubre said. “The refs are not perfect. I want to apologize for losing my cool, because that’s something I work on each and every day and I try to represent God in the best way I possibly can and that wasn’t it.

“So I just ask for forgiveness. But I saw Coach Nurse getting riled up. And if our coach is going to fight for us, and he’s going there, then I’m right behind him. But at the end of the day, it wasn’t cool. So I’ll take whatever penalties that come with that.”

Nurse added on Thursday that he will “try to do better” and that he has “always had good relationships” with the crew of Scott, DeRosa, and Adair.

“It’s super hard to be out there doing it. “It was a really tough game. Lots of intensity. Lots of emotion. I think I am going to fight for my team when I think I need to. There’s no doubt about that.

“Do I probably need to do that in a different manner than I did last night? Yeah, of course. I don’t want to do that after the game.”

Scott, however, acknowledged a blown call at the end of the Sixers’ 108-107 loss, saying that Paul George should have been called for a foul on Oubre’s late attempt that was blocked by Leonard before the buzzer.

“On the floor in real time to the crew, the crew interpreted that play as the defender jumping vertically,” Scott said. “However, in postgame video review, we did observe some slight drift to his left by the defender, George, and a foul should have been ruled.”