Sixers lose on controversial ending to Los Angeles Clippers in James Harden’s return to Philly

As expected, James Harden was Public Enemy No. 1 during his return to the Wells Fargo Center in a Los Angeles Clippers uniform on Wednesday night. But the man who refused to play for the 76ers this season and his teammates celebrated at the end after a controversial 108-107 victory over his former team..

It was controversial because a foul should have been called on the Clippers’ Paul George on the game’s final play, according to the crew chief of the officials.

The Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. drove the lane, appeared to be fouled by George and had his shot blocked by Kawhi Leonard as the buzzer sounded. That led to Sixers coach Nick Nurse storming the court, yelling at the official. Oubre was also furious with the no-call. He gave the mindle finger to someone at the conclusion of the game. Then he screamed obscenities to the referees while pointing at them.

“On the floor in real time to the crew, the crew interpreted that play as the defender jumping vertically,” crew chief Kevin Scott said after the game. “However, in postgame video review, we did observe some slight drift to his left by the defender, George, and a foul should have been ruled.”

Instead of having Oubre going to the foul line with the chance to win the game, the Sixers suffered their fourth loss in five games. They also dropped to 39-34 with nine games remaining. Meanwhile, the Clippers improved to 45-27.

“First and foremost, heat of the moment, this is an intense basketball game, we are not perfect,” Oubre said. “The refs are not perfect. I want to apologize for losing my cool, because that’s something I work on each and every day and I try to represent God in the best way I possibly can and that wasn’t it.

Advertisement

“So I just ask for forgiveness. But I saw Coach Nurse getting riled up. And if our coach is going to fight for us, and he’s going there, then I’m right behind him. But at the end of the day, it wasn’t cool. So I’ll take whatever penalties that come with that.”

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid is ‘on the court’ but Nick Nurse doesn’t offer much else on the Sixers’ star

Crazy ending

Leonard’s three-point play gave the Clippers a 105-104 lead with 44 seconds remaining. But Buddy Hield responded with a three-pointer, on the ensuing possession, to put the Sixers up, 107-105.

The Clippers called a timeout with 22.7 seconds left. That led to Leonard scoring another three-point play to put LA back up 108-107 with 15.7 seconds remaining.

The Sixers had two chances to score. The first time came when Maxey was fouled with 8.8 seconds left while driving the lane. That enabled them to retain possession of the ball. The Clippers unsuccessfully challenged the foul call.

“The defender did illegal contact to his left arm,” crew chief Scott said. “It was not clear and conclusive that the call on the floor was incorrect. That was the result of the judgment on the play and the challenge.”

The Sixers retained possession, and Oubre’s layup was blocked by Leonard with the ball being wedged in the rim. The Sixers unsuccessfully tried to challenge the no-call, believing Oubre was fouled.

“The defender, Leonard, was in a legal guarding position and he performs a normal, legal, defensive move, and legally blocks the basketball and commits no illegal contact and the results of the blocked shot, the ball became wedged in the backboard,” Scott said. “Which by rule is a jump ball. That was correctly judged on the floor.”

After a jump ball, Oubre gained possession of the ball, drove the lane and appeared to be fouled by Paul George. However, none was called and his shot was blocked by Leonard in the closing second.

The Sixers had a balanced attack. Tyrese Maxey finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists. Oubre had 17 points and 11 rebounds after missing Monday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings. Tobias Harris added 14 points. Mo Bamba had 12 points, a season-high 11 rebounds, and two blocks for his first double-double as a Sixer. Hield added 17 points off the bench.

George led the Clippers with 22 points, 10 rebounds, one steal, and a block. Leonard had 17 points and nine rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Harden finished with 16 points, 14 assists, and five rebounds.

To show its disdain for Harden, the sellout crowd booed him during pregame introductions and whenever he touched the ball. The fans cheered whenever he missed a shot or made a mistake.

If Harden was the most vilified player on the court, P.J. Tucker was the second. The Clippers reserve forward who was traded to the Clippers with Harden on Nov. 1 was booed as he checked into the game at the start of the second quarter.

Harden is disliked because of how his Sixers’ tenure ended. Meanwhile, fans don’t like Tucker because of his lack of productivity when he was with the Sixers.

But it was Harden’s refusal to play for Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey that led to their departures.

“I just focus on what James has done for us,” Clippers coach Ty Lue said before the game. “He’s been really, really good. We wouldn’t be in the position that we are right now as far as being the fourth seed without his play. So just focusing on what he’s brought to our team and how he’s been for us.”

On Wednesday, Tucker missed his lone shot attempt and committed a foul in 3 minutes, 23 seconds of action.

Tucker’s love for Philly

Before the game, Tucker said his one season with the Sixers was great. He also raved over the city and praised that fans that would boo him.

“I mean, [we were] a really good team,” Tucker said of the squad that lost in seven games to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs. “A really good chance to do something special. We didn’t go as far as we wanted, but I felt it was great. I love the fans here.

“Super motivating still for the love, walking around the city, being around. It’s just how the Sixers fans are, so it’s pretty cool.”

The 38-year-old also talked about being included in the Harden trade. Tucker wanted to remain in Philly, where he was the starting power forward.

“All I can just do is be a professional and keep playing,” he said. “I didn’t have anything to do with it. But you get thrown in stuff sometimes, and that’s just how it works. So it’s just part of the game, part of the business.”

Up Next

The Sixers will travel to Cleveland for Friday’s game against the Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Cleveland lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, dropping to 44-29. Friday will mark the fourth and final regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Sixers hold a 2-1 series advantage.