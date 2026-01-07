Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford are full participants at shootaround

For the first time all season, the 76ers had all their main players available for shootaround as the team prepared for Wednesday night’s game against the Washington Wizards.

When media members entered the Xfinity Mobile Arena court, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford donned grey practice jerseys while participating in shooting drills with teammates. This comes after the duo was upgraded to questionable on Tuesday evening.

Joel Embiid was questionable with left knee injury management and right ankle soreness. All three players were upgraded to probable following shootaround.

Oubre has been sidelined since spraining a left knee ligament against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 14. Meanwhile, Watford has been out since suffering a strained left thigh muscle vs. the Orlando Magic on Nov. 25.

“Especially after coming back from the loss that we just had, I think it adds more energy,” Jabari Walker said of the possibility of finally having a full roster. “Now, we are playing for something bigger. We are playing for everybody. You know, games like that naturally boost everyone’s energy.

“So I’m excited for tonight. We have literally everything we need. It’s a matter of us coming together and gelling as a group.”

Meanwhile, the Wizards (10-25) will be without Kyshawn George (left hip flexor strain), CJ McCollum (right quad soreness), Khris Middleton (right knee injury management), and former Villanova standout Cam Whitmore (right shoulder deep vein thrombosis) due to injuries.

Two-way availability updates

Walker and Dom Barlow aren’t your traditional two-way players. These contracts are usually reserved for seldom-used players. But Barlow is the Sixers’ starting power forward, while Walker serves as his dependable backup.

They’re availability is beginning to dwindle, though.

Barlow, who missed 10 games this season with an injury, has 26 games left on his two-way deal. Meanwhile, Walkers only has 16 left.

But since the Sixers have a standard-contract roster spot available, their remaining available games are lower. The team has only 20 games remaining among Barlow, Walker, and MarJon Beauchamp, their third two-way player. Beauchamp has spent most of his time with the Delaware Blue Coats after signing with the Sixers on Dec. 26.

So, in theory, if Barlow and Walker played in 10 straight games, the Sixers would be without two-way contracts until they signed an extra player. One way to briefly fill the 15th standard roster spot is to sign someone to a 10-day contract.

But the Sixers could also convert Barlow or Walker’s contract to a standard deal. Then they could convert the remaining two-way power forward after trading or waiving one of their current teammates on a standard deal.

“Every now and again, it will pop up in him and Dom Barlow being on two-way contracts, how they can impact the team, my mind, but just putting my energy toward what I can control right now,” Walker said of the dwindling days. “And just whatever happens, just knowing that I left an impact on my teammates and left an impact in the game. I think that’s the biggest truth.”

Walker averaged 4.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 13.0 minutes through his first 32 appearances. Meanwhile, Barlow averaged career highs of 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 24.0 minutes through 24 games, with a career-high 21 starts.

Right now, the duo isn’t letting the two-way contract define them, given the unique situation.

Walker spent the past three seasons on a standard contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, Barlow’s previous two-way deals with the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks were converted to standard deals.

“We’re both big pieces, and we have similar styles sometimes with our energy,” Walker said. “So we just talk about how we can be effective with the team, how we can both bring more energy.”