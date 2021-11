Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots as 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday. Read more

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 102-94 victory over the Sacramento Kings Monday night at Golden 1 Center.

Best performance: Shake Milton finished with 16 points — six of them coming in the fourth quarter. The reserve point guard gave the Sixers the lead (91-90) for good with 4 minutes, 34 seconds remaining. Then he added a 13-foot jumper shortly afterward to give his team a three-point cushion. And his pair of foul shots with 46.1 seconds left put them up, 98-92.

Worst performance: Alex Len finished with four points on 1-for-4 shooting. The Kings reserve center missed four of his six foul-shot attempts and was a minus four in 9 minutes, 26 seconds of action.

Best defensive performance: Matisse Thybulle finished with three steals and one block in his third start of the season. The swingman also did a solid job on Buddy Hield. Hield had 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting in the first quarter. However, he only had seven points on 2-for-9 shooting with Thybulle as the primary defender the rest of the way.

Worst statistic: The Kings second-half three-point shooting. They made 1 of 15 threes (6.7%).

Best statistic: Andrew Drummond’s rebounding. The Sixers center grabbed 23 rebounds with 10 coming in the fourth quarter. This marked the third time he had at least 20 rebounds in a game this season.

Best of the best: The Sixers pulled out a victory minus four starters. Joel Embiid (COVID-19), Tobias Harris (strained hip), Seth Curry (back tightness) and Danny Green (hamstring tightness) were out.