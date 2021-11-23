SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 102-94 victory over the Sacramento Kings Monday night at Golden 1 Center.

Best performance: Shake Milton finished with 16 points — six of them coming in the fourth quarter. The reserve point guard gave the Sixers the lead (91-90) for good with 4 minutes, 34 seconds remaining. Then he added a 13-foot jumper shortly afterward to give his team a three-point cushion. And his pair of foul shots with 46.1 seconds left put them up, 98-92.

Worst performance: Alex Len finished with four points on 1-for-4 shooting. The Kings reserve center missed four of his six foul-shot attempts and was a minus four in 9 minutes, 26 seconds of action.

Best defensive performance: Matisse Thybulle finished with three steals and one block in his third start of the season. The swingman also did a solid job on Buddy Hield. Hield had 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting in the first quarter. However, he only had seven points on 2-for-9 shooting with Thybulle as the primary defender the rest of the way.

Worst statistic: The Kings second-half three-point shooting. They made 1 of 15 threes (6.7%).

Best statistic: Andrew Drummond’s rebounding. The Sixers center grabbed 23 rebounds with 10 coming in the fourth quarter. This marked the third time he had at least 20 rebounds in a game this season.

Best of the best: The Sixers pulled out a victory minus four starters. Joel Embiid (COVID-19), Tobias Harris (strained hip), Seth Curry (back tightness) and Danny Green (hamstring tightness) were out.