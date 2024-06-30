Klay Thompson intends to speak with Sixers as part of free-agency plans

Klay Thompson has long been viewed as a next-tier option for the Sixers, should Paul George choose to return to the Los Angeles Clippers or sign with the Orlando Magic (or any other team).

Just after free agency opened Sunday evening, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Thompson plans to have formal discussions in the opening hours with the Sixers, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Those potential suitors all make sense. The Mavericks are coming off an impressive NBA Finals run, but could still use role-player upgrades around star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. LeBron James would reportedly take a pay cut if the Lakers could secure a player of Thompson’s caliber with the full mid-level exception. The Clippers could view Thompson in a similar way to the Sixers — as a backup plan if they do not retain George.

After the Warriors waived veteran point guard Chris Paul earlier Sunday, a sign-and-trade with Thompson could be the most advantageous option for both sides.

Following serious Achilles’ and knee injuries, Thompson is not the player he once was during the Warriors championship dynasty. But the longtime “Splash Brother” is still one of the best shooters of all time, a valuable skill on a team featuring 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid, and a capable defender. He averaged 17.9 points on 38.7% shooting from long range last season, but at one point slipped out of the starting lineup.