Sixers’ De’Anthony Melton out vs. Knicks

De’Anthony Melton will miss his second straight game with lumbar spine soreness when the 76ers host the New York Knicks Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Robert Covington (left knee effusion) and Furkan Korkmaz (illness) are listed as questionable. The three players were also held out of Thursday’s practice.

Melton, the Sixers’ starting shooting guard, is averaging a career-best 12.1 points and 1.7 steals. He is tied with former Sixer and Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle for third in the league in steals. Melton is also fifth in deflections at 3.3 per game.

For New York, Malachi Flynn (sprained right ankle) is questionable while Mitchell Robinson (season-ending left ankle surgery) is out.

The Sixers take a 23-10 record into the game. They have won 11 of their last 14 and are third in the Eastern Conference standings. The Knicks are 19-15 and in eighth place. New York is on a two-game winning streak.