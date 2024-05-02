Sixers love late Game 6 tipoff and hope it benefits them: ‘I’m gonna have a coffee tonight’

The Sixers held their morning shootaround an hour later than normal Thursday, an adjustment for a rare 9 p.m. tipoff for Game 6.

The unusual start time is because both of Thursday’s playoff games are in the Eastern time zone, beginning with a 6:30 p.m. tipoff in Indianapolis between the Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that he “absolutely [loves]” the late tip, a subtle reference to an NBA Finals games in Toronto that started at that time when he was coaching the Raptors to their 2019 championship. Yet veteran guard Cameron Payne said following shootaround that this is the first time he can remember playing so late.

“Hopefully, it helps us more,” Payne said. “We in our beds, and they [the Knicks] in the hotel. … Energy should be better. You get to rest all day. It’s prime time, so hopefully we’ll be ready to play.”

When asked if he takes an afternoon nap, a part of many NBA players’ game-day routines, Payne said that sometimes leaves him feeling groggier than when he wakes up in the morning.

But …

“No matter what, I’m gonna have a coffee tonight,” he said.

Batum has been an X-factor

Nico Batum has been an X-factor for the 76ers against the New York Knicks in their first-round playoff series.

His play in Tuesday’s 112-106 Game 5 overtime victory is a major reason why the Sixers extended the series and have a chance to do so again on Thursday night. Batum is averaging 4.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 28.4 minutes while providing solid defense.

In Game 5, the reserve forward blocked Jalen Brunson’s potential game-winning layup in the closing seconds of regulation. Then, he forced Brunson to pass up a shot in mid-air which led to a crucial turnover with less than 30 seconds remaining in overtime.

Batum finished with eight points on 3-for-8 shooting along with a steal and a block in 33 minutes.

The 16th-year veteran shot 2-for-5 while making one of his four three-pointers through the first three quarters. However, he hit a big three in the fourth quarter.

“He was not letting whatever was happening affect the next play,” coach Nick Nurse said, “and he was getting wide-open shots in the first half and couldn’t buy one, right? But he stuck a couple in the second half, right? And, obviously, he makes the defensive—one of the defensive plays of the night—from the last possession to send the game into overtime. He just, again, he’s just gonna stay with it.

“He’s gonna try and make the right plays. He’s gonna try and make the right defensive plays. Good, bad, or ugly. Next possession, he’s back there doing the right thing again.”

Payne’s seen big shots

Though the Sixers’ must-win Game 6 is tonight, the aftermath of Tyrese Maxey’s miracle, season-saving shots at The Garden still lingered Thursday morning.

When asked where that stacks up in teammate playoff performances, reserve guard Cameron Payne replied with, “Ohhh, that’s No. 1, in my eyes.”

Payne brings valuable perspective on this particular topic.

He was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016, when the Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson went nuclear for an NBA-playoff-record 11 three-pointers in Game 6 of their Western Conference Finals series. While with the Phoenix Suns, Payne watched Chris Paul go an NBA-playoff-record 14-for-14 from the field in a series-clinching win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He was also with the Suns for the “Valley-oop” game-winner in the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers, when Jae Crowder lofted an out-of-bounds pass to Deandre Ayton for the game-winning slam.

Maybe it’s recency bias. But Maxey’s seven-point flurry has already shot to the top of Payne’s personal list.

”Especially being the road, too,” Payne said, “and having the [guts] to take the shot and make the shot. That’s our All-Star, though. We’re riding him, and hopefully he can do it again tonight.”