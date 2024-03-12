Sixers pick a bad time to have an offensive flop as the New York Knicks cruise at the Garden

NEW YORK — Nick Nurse acknowledged the 76ers’ two consecutive games at the Knicks felt a bit like game-planning during a playoff series. But the coach also knew the early minutes of Tuesday’s rematch would rapidly reveal the success of both teams’ adjustments.

That Nurse needed to call timeout less than two minutes into the game epitomized as much. The Knicks jumped out to a dominant advantage and cruised to a 106-79 victory Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

The win gave the Knicks a 3-1 regular-season series victory over the Sixers (36-29), which could loom large in the tightly packed Eastern Conference standings with 17 games to play. The Sixers entered Tuesday in sixth place, but one game behind fourth-place New York (38-27) and one game ahead of the eighth-place Miami Heat.

And that lopsided result occurred with both teams as more complete versions of themselves Tuesday. Sixers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey (17 points, four assists) returned from a four-game absence due to a concussion, while Knicks standout OG Anunoby (14 points, four rebounds) played for the first time since Jan. 27 because of an elbow injury.

When asked before the game for an update on Joel Embiid’s recovery from knee surgery, Nurse did not provide any details beyond that the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player has moved to some on-court work.

“I haven’t seen him for a few days,” Nurse said.

Following an offensively challenged 79-73 Sixers victory on Sunday, the road team in this matchup failed to reach 80 points for the second consecutive game.

The Sixers trailed 26-14 after the first quarter, putting up an even lower opening-period point total than Sunday’s 15. The Knicks eventually extended that advantage to 21 points, on a corner three-pointer by All-Star and former Villanova star Jalen Brunson (20 points, nine assists) with less than a minute to go before halftime.

New York’s advantage ballooned to 83-55 on a steal and one-handed dunk by Anunoby with less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 19 points and six rebounds for the Sixers. Tobias Harris, meanwhile, went scoreless in the first half and finished with two points on 1-of-6 shooting in another poor performance. The Knicks’ Josh Hart, another former Villanova standout, compiled his fourth-career triple-double, with 20 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Sixers will finish their three-game road trip at the Milwaukee Bucks and against former head coach Doc Rivers on Thursday (8 p.m., NBCSP).

