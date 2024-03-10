Sixers top Knicks in offensive slog to snap three-game losing skid

NEW YORK — As the second quarter began Sunday night, an irritated spectator in the 200 level of Madison Square Garden hollered, “Why is this game so bad?”

And while walking through the concourse at halftime, another referred to the preceding 24 game minutes as “garbage.”

The offensive slog was indicative of the state of the 76ers and the Knicks, who once looked like contenders to make deep postseason runs until becoming stifled by injuries to star players in recent weeks. But the Sixers finally clinched a victory without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, topping the Knicks, 79-73, to snap a three-game skid on a night when neither team cracked 40% shooting from the floor.

The win, however brutal to watch, trimmed the gap in the Eastern Conference standings between the seventh-place Sixers (36-28) and fourth-place Knicks (37-27) — who played Sunday without star forward Julius Randle and three-and-D wing OG Anunoby — to one game. It was also the Sixers’ first win in eight tries in a game played without both Embiid, the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player, and Maxey, a first-time All-Star this season.

The Sixers took a 63-56 lead into the fourth quarter, then extended that cushion to 10 on a Paul Reed corner three-pointer with less than four minutes to play. New York got within 75-71 on a Josh Hart three-pointer just before the two-minute mark, but Sixers guard Kyle Lowry answered with his own pull-up deep shot before Jalen Brunson and Precious Achiuwa both misfired badly from deep on the opposite end.

The largely forgettable game did feature some late spice, however, when an scuffle ensued with about four minutes to go after Kelly Oubre Jr. fouled Donte DiVincenzo by hitting his head, then stood over the Knicks guard. DiVincenzo hooked his arm around Oubre’s leg and New York center Isaiah Hartenstein pushed Oubre to the floor. Both Knicks were called for technicals, as was Reed for pushing during the altercation.

Oubre needed 19 shots to reach a team-high 18 points, though he also pulled down 10 rebounds including five on the offensive end. Buddy Hield, meanwhile, was the most efficient offensive player on the floor Sunday, finishing with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting (including 4-of-6 from three-point range), seven rebounds and three assists while coming off the bench after starting his first 13 games as a Sixer.

Brunson, the Knicks’ All-Star point guard and former national player of the year at Villanova, finished with 19 points on 6-of-22 shooting and added eight assists.

The first half, though, was a particularly rough watch.

Neither team reached 40 points by the break. They combined for eight three-point makes on 39 attempts. The Sixers pushed themselves to a 37-31 advantage by scoring 11 points off 14 Knicks turnovers. That New York total was the fewest points the Sixers have allowed in a first half this season, and in nearly three years.

These teams will square off again Tuesday at the Garden, before the Sixers travel to Milwaukee for a Thursday showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks and former coach Doc Rivers.