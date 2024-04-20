Sixers-Knicks predictions: Inquirer writers weigh with their first-round picks

After a thrilling NBA Play-In Tournament win over the Miami Heat, the 76ers kick off their first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks at 6 p.m. Saturday at Madison Square Garden. In advance of that meeting between the No. 2 Knicks and No. 7 Knicks, the Inquirer’s writers weigh in with their predictions and series analysis.

Keith Pompey, Sixers beat writer

A lot of the Sixers’ success depends on Joel Embiid. The reigning MVP’s presence alone makes things earlier for Tyrese Maxey. The All-Star guard utilizes his speed on clear drives to the basket because of Embiid’s gravity. Opponents also have to think twice about blitzing Maxey for the same reason. Even though Embiid’s left knee isn’t 100 percent, he always has to be accounted for on the floor. That will create easy opportunities for not only Maxey, but Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre Jr., Buddy Hield, and Nico Batum. So even if Embiid is not at his normal unstoppable level, his presence will continue to elevate teammates. That’s not to say the series will lack competitiveness. Jalen Brunson will lead the Knicks to three series wins. But the Sixers will dig deep while playing off Embiid to win the series in a winner-take-all Game 7.

Sixers in 7

Gina Mizell, Sixers beat writer

Forget that the Knicks won three of the four regular-season meetings, often in dominant fashion. This has the potential to be the first round’s most competitive series, with entertaining star power and gritty role players that can swing individual games that could, in turn, swing the series. Tyrese Maxey vs. OG Anunoby will be a fascinating individual matchup, as will Jalen Brunson vs. the variety of defenders and schemes the Sixers throw at him. And I’m fascinated to see the creativity Nick Nurse deploys in his first playoff series as the Sixers’ coach. But we all know this series hinges on Joel Embiid. How healthy can he stay throughout a physically demanding series, and how does he attack the Knicks’ stingy defense? Whoever wins this series has the inside track to the Eastern Conference finals, and I’ll give the edge to the Knicks because of homecourt advantage in what would be an epically rowdy Game 7.

Knicks in 7.

Mike Sielski, Inquirer columnist

The team that advances isn’t going to win this series as much as survive it. Joel Embiid is hobbled. The Sixers can’t win without him, but can they win with a lesser version of him? (Ahhh yes, that familiar annual question…) Meanwhile, the Knicks are good and tough — especially with Jalen Brunson and his Villanova cohorts. But Tom Thibodeau beats the snot out of them by playing his starters so many minutes.

Knicks in 6

Marcus Hayes, Inquirer columnist

It’s less that Joel Embiid might still be injured and more whether Embiid is in good enough shape to carry the team for four or five games. If not, the Sixers lose. If so, the Sixers win … but not if it goes the distance.

Sixers in 6

David Murphy, Inquirer columnist

My official prediction is that both of these teams are going to be exhausted by the end of the series. It is going to be a great one to watch. Wouldn’t surprise me at all if it goes down as an epic. The Knicks are a much better team than their talent and reputation suggest. In Josh Hart and OG Anunoby, they have a couple physical, athletic wings who will play a big role in harassing Joel Embiid. Jalen Brunson is the ultimate point guard/quarterback. I think we are going to see six games like the one we saw on Wednesday night against the Heat. And then a seventh in which the Sixers walk into the Garden and win.

Sixers in 7