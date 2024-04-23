The Knicks are ahead, 2-0. But the real winner so far in this series against the Sixers? Villanova.

NEW YORK — After late-game heroics secured the Knicks’ stunning comeback against the Sixers in Game 2, a member of the New York media gestured toward a staffer as Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau’s postgame press conference concluded and requested “the three Villanova guys.”

The trio of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo have become synonymous with their alma mater largely because of individual and team achievements. Monday night at Madison Square Garden, however, the triumvirate of former Wildcats stood out for a more subtle reason that has also come to represent Villanova basketball.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Sixers-Knicks takeaways: Joel Embiid needed to score more in fourth quarter, rebound better

While some college programs might favor specialization, Brunson, Hart, and DiVincenzo came from a program that encouraged if not demanded that they be complete players. Brunson, who shot poorly again, led the Knicks with 24 points while adding eight rebounds, six assists, and just one turnover.

”I just love the way he’s wired,” Thibodeau said of Brunson, who made just 8 of 29 shots from the field. “And so just keep going. You never know when something changes. He’s rebounding the ball, he’s playmaking, he’s not hesitating. And look, they’re paying a lot of attention to him, which is opening up other things for us. ... Just keep going. And I want all our guys like that.”

Hart erupted for 19 first-half points thanks to 4-for-5 shooting from behind the three-point line. He finished with 21 and added 15 rebounds, two steals, and two blocked shots.

» READ MORE: The Knicks’ depth stepped up in Game 2. The Sixers are still searching for theirs.

”He gives the team toughness, real toughness,” Thibodeau said of Hart. “And so, it’s a big part of the fabric of this team. And I think his teammates, coaches, the organization, our fans do [appreciate that]. He gives his all on every play. ... You need a steal, he gets a steal. You need a big rebound, he gets a big rebound. Often times he’s leading the break. And if something doesn’t go his way, he never hangs his head. He just comes back the next time and tries to make it better.”

After ceding late minutes to Miles “Deuce” McBride in Game 1, DiVincenzo finished with 19 points in Game 2, including the decisive triple with 13.1 seconds left during an eight-point swing that eventually helped the Knicks nab a 104-101 victory.

”He’s a pro’s pro,” Thibodeau said of DiVincenzo. “The thing is, he’s a great teammate, too. All these guys are. ... Everyone wants to play. Everyone wants to get their minutes and finish, but you have to sacrifice and put the team first. So some nights it’s somebody else and if it’s somebody else, you’ve got to support them and whatever gives us the best chance to win, that’s what we want everyone involved with.”

If those sentiments sound familiar, that’s likely because former Villanova coach Jay Wright preached the same team-first mentality, which could be another reason the three ‘Nova Knicks are so good at helping their team in various ways. Even Sixers point guard Kyle Lowry, another former Wildcat, scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds, and added two steals.

Asked how much their time at Villanova likely influenced their all-around prowess, Brunson didn’t hesitate.

”I would say a lot,” he said postgame. “I think I can speak for all of us that our practices were harder than our games ... so I think that molded us to be the way we are both on and off the court. ... So yeah, Villanova helped a lot.”

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid is right. The Sixers were robbed by the refs. But are they really the better team?