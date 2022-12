Sixers guard Shake Milton knocked down a halfcourt shot as the final seconds of the first half ticked away at Madison Square Garden. Read more

After a subpar start to their Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks, the 76ers managed to claw their way back to a 63-60 halftime score at Madison Square Garden.

While they trail the Knicks slightly after 24 minutes, it was the Sixers who controlled the second quarter, especially the final moments. That’s when reserve guard Shake Milton knocked in a halfcourt shot at the buzzer, adding an exclamation point to their comeback effort.