Sixers preseason takeaways: Adem Bona’s bid for backup center, a burgeoning backcourt and more

Adem Bona might be the 76ers’ best backup center option. Dominick Barlow has a chance to be a solid role player at power forward. And the backcourt tandem of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe will develop into something special.

Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 99-84 exhibition loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

Bona, the backup center?

Standing at just 6-foot-8, Bona doesn’t resemble a backup center on the NBA level. The second-year player stature would have you believe he might be a defensive liability while trying to guard 7-footers in the paint.

Advertisement

But heading into the preseason opener, Sixers coach Nick Nurse said the backup center battle between Bona and 6-11 Andre Drummond was competitive. And after Thursday, Bona might have the edge.

With Joel Embiid (left knee) out, the 22-year-old got the start and outplayed Drummond in the loss. Bona finished with four points on 2-for-2 shooting to go with two rebounds and one block in 14 minutes.

» READ MORE: Quentin Grimes was firm on his asking price. But the Sixers couldn’t afford to mortgage their future again.

He did most of his damage early on, finishing two lobs and getting fouled on his third shot attempt during the first four minutes while playing against the 7-foot frontcourt tandem of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.

The Sixers’ speed was a matchup problem for the Knicks, as a lineup with Bona, Maxey, and Edgecombe pushed the pace together. It’s also something the Sixers should be able to take advantage of at times this season.

The team didn’t have the same result during Drummond’s time on the floor. The center finished with two points on 1-for-1 shooting. He had three rebounds but was a minus-14 in eight minutes of action.

Bona needs to become a more consistent rebounder, but his ability to excel in transition could be the change of pace the Sixers will need during stretches without Embiid.

Barlow’s worth

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey deserves credit for being able to sign Barlow to a two-way contract this summer. That acquisition could prove to be a steal.

The three-year veteran has impressed the coaching staff both on the summer league team and during training camp. More athletic than one would think, the 6-9, 221-pounder has even held his own during one-on-one competitions against Maxey and Edgecombe.

“Dominick Barlow is standing out early on here,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said last weekend. “He’s just really on the glass and making some shots and playing extremely hard. He was just involved in a lot of good stuff.”

Against the Knicks, he displayed the skills that Nurse has been raving about.

With Paul George (left knee) and Trendon Watford (hamstring) out, Barlow got the start at power forward. He finished with six points, a team-high 10 rebounds, and two assists.

The 22-year-old is a strong candidate to get his two-way contract converted into a standard NBA contract.

The Maxey and Edgecombe backcourt

Edgecombe is far from a finished product. The third pick in June’s NBA draft might have a tough time beating out Quentin Grimes as the starting shooting guard at the start of the season.

» READ MORE: Tyrese Maxey has taken a vital leadership role for the Sixers: ‘It’s just what I do. I guess I’m old.’

But it became obvious against the Knicks that Edgecombe’s passing and decision-making open up easy looks for teammates. He, however, must do a better job of shooting the ball to keep defenders honest. His 14 points against the Knicks came on 4-for-13 shooting — including six missed three-pointers.

As a team, the Sixers made just 3 of 35 three-pointers. So shooting isn’t an Edgecombe problem, but a team problem. It’s a problem they must correct to avoid missing the postseason for a second straight season.

Maxey should have another solid season. Once Edgecombe gets up to speed in a couple of seasons, the duo could become one of the league’s elite backcourts.