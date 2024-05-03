Sixers-Knicks Game 6 takeaways: Jalen Brunson’s huge shots, Tobias Harris’ worst game, Philly’s reality check

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks made big-time shots.

This couldn’t have been the way Tobias Harris wanted to end what was potentially his last game with the 76ers. And Philly is still an underachieving squad.

Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 118-115 Game 6 loss to the Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers dropped to 0-23 in series where they lost the first two games.

Big shots

Sixers center Joel Embiid’s six-foot turnaround jumper knotted the score 95 with 6 minutes, 49 seconds remaining.

Instead of panicking, the Knicks responded by making the next four shots to give them a seven-point cushion. Brunson scored two three-pointers and a fadeaway jumper. Donte DiVencenzo scored next on a driving finger.

Then after OG Anunoby missed a three-pointer, Brunson scored a 15-foot, pull-up jumper.

The Sixers fought back and tied the score at 111-111 on Tyrese Maxey’s three-point play with 34.9 seconds left. But the Knicks took the lead for good on Josh Hart’s three-pointer on the ensuing possession.

New York shot 59.1% — including making 5 of 7 three-pointers — in the fourth quarter. Jalen Brunson scored 14 of his game-high 41 points in the quarter on 5-for-8 shooting.

“Jalen [Brunson] of course, you can’t say enough about him,” coach Tom Thidodeau said. “Every big shot they are getting the ball out of his hands and our guys did a good job of spacing and getting the ball back to him and creating the right shots for him. Then his shot making tough plays, he gets knocked down and gets right back up, he keeps going, he never stops.”

Forgettable night for Harris

The power forward was held scoreless for the first time since being acquired by the Sixers from the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team trade on Feb. 6, 2019. And this will probably be how Harris will be remembered as there’s a great chance Thursday was his last game in Philly.

“Not really thinking about that, but thanks,” Harris said.

He only attempted two shots while finishing with four rebounds and three assists. He was a team-worst minus 10 in 29 minutes, 20 seconds.

Harris will be criticized for not being aggressive and becoming the invisible man during certain stretches. He failed to shoot the ball while playing more than 18 combined minutes in the second and third quarters. But at the same time, Harris wasn’t used like he was when he scored 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting in Game 5.

But he could have helped himself by cutting to the basket and looking for his own shot at times. You can’t go without scoring in the biggest game of the season.

Reality check

This game and series was a reality check for the Sixers. They’re not as good as advertised.

Sure, they have two All-Stars in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. However, the team struggles during non-Embiid minutes.

With close to $65 million in cap space available this summer for free agents, there’s a lot of optimism that they improve next season.

However, skeptics will contend that the same thing was said after early exits in each of the previous six seasons.