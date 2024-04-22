Tyrese Maxey missed shootaround with an illness and is listed as questionable for Game 2 of Sixers-Knicks

NEW YORK — Tyrese Maxey is questionable for Monday’s Game 2 matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The 76ers All-Star guard missed Monday morning’s shootaround with an illness. The Sixers will be at a huge disadvantage if the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder is unable to play.

Maxey finished with the Sixers’ 111-104 Game 1 loss with a game-high 33 points along with four assists and two blocks.

If he’s unable to go Monday, Kyle Lowry could take most of the ball handling duties. Reserve point guard Cam Payne or power forward Nico Batum could be candidates to become the fifth starter. Payne would start alongside Lowry in the backcourt in that case. Meanwhile, small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. would slide down to a guard spot if Batum gets the nod.

Maxey and reigning MVP Joel Embiid are being asked to carry a heavy portion of the Sixers’ load this series, and they have done so this season as well.

That was clear with award season officially upon us. On Sunday, Maxey, Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White, and Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün were named finalists for the NBA Most Improved Player.

This comes after Maxey averaged career-highs of 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.0 steals this season.

The 23-year-old scored at least 50 points three times this season, including a career-high 52 points in a double-overtime victory over the San Antonio Spurs on April 7.