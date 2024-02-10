Kyle Lowry set to sign with Sixers following contract buyout with Charlotte Hornets

Kyle Lowry is coming home.

The Philly native — who starred at Villanova and Cardinal Dougherty High School before his accomplished NBA career — has agreed to a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, clearing the way for him to sign with the 76ers, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer Saturday night.

Lowry, a six-time All-Star with championship experience, was traded from the Miami Heat to Charlotte less than two weeks ago. But he also has significant ties to Sixers coach Nick Nurse, whom he played for during his celebrated Toronto Raptors career from 2012-21, including the 2018-19 NBA title season. Lowry also played for the Houston Rockets from 2009-12, when Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey was the Rockets’ general manager.

Lowry, who will turn 38 years old in March, has seen his scoring numbers dip to 8.2 points per game this season, his lowest mark since 2008-09. But he still shoots 38.5% from three-point range, and is averaging four assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. He was part of the Heat’s surprising run to the NBA Finals last season.

Still, the Heat considered Terry Rozier an upgrade over Lowry, pulling off a trade with the Hornets last week. Yet the Sixers do not need Lowry to be an All-Star-caliber player, or even a starter, during the stretch run. He would be asked to produce in reserve minutes, and bring his toughness, savvy playoff pedigree, and veteran mentorship for newly minted All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey.

The Sixers (31-21) still have two open roster spots following Thursday’s trade deadline, when they added Buddy Hield and Cameron Payne but parted ways with Patrick Beverley, Marcus Morris Sr., Furkan Korkmaz, and Jaden Springer.